Struggling with constipation? Gastroenterologist shares the best way to eat sweet potatoes to unlock gut health benefits

Struggling with constipation or looking to improve your gut health? Including natural, fibre-rich foods in your diet can help support digestion and promote regular bowel movements. Sweet potatoes are one such food, packed with fibre and other compounds that can benefit your gut. However, the way you prepare and eat them may also influence their digestive benefits.

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, has shared a simple way to prepare sweet potatoes to support gut health and potentially relieve constipation. In an Instagram video shared on September 27, the gastroenterologist highlights, “Simple, cheap, gut-friendly, and one of my favourite foods to try when you’re constipated.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 medium sweet potato

A drizzle of olive oil

Black pepper, to taste Method Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Cut the sweet potato in half lengthways. Drizzle a little olive oil over the cut sides and season with black pepper. Place the sweet potato halves cut-side down on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for approximately 45 minutes, or until the sweet potato is soft and cooked through. Allow the sweet potato to cool, then refrigerate it for approximately 24 hours. After 24 hours, reheat the sweet potato and serve. Gut health benefits Resistant starch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 medium sweet potato

A drizzle of olive oil

Black pepper, to taste Method Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Cut the sweet potato in half lengthways. Drizzle a little olive oil over the cut sides and season with black pepper. Place the sweet potato halves cut-side down on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for approximately 45 minutes, or until the sweet potato is soft and cooked through. Allow the sweet potato to cool, then refrigerate it for approximately 24 hours. After 24 hours, reheat the sweet potato and serve. Gut health benefits Resistant starch {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Salhab, when sweet potatoes cool, some of their starch is converted into resistant starch. He explains, “That resistant starch makes it farther down into your gut, where your good gut bacteria feed on it. It can also help add bulk to your stool and support more regular bowel movements.”

Fibre

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The gastroenterologist also points out that sweet potatoes are rich in soluble and insoluble fibre, making them beneficial for gut health. He highlights, “Sweet potatoes also contain soluble and insoluble fibre, which help soften stool, add bulk, and keep things moving.”

Mannitol

Sweet potatoes also naturally contain mannitol, a sugar alcohol that can help soften stools and promote bowel movements, potentially providing relief from constipation. Dr Salhab notes, “They naturally contain mannitol, a sugar alcohol that can pull water into the intestines and may help soften stool and stimulate a bowel movement.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.