Struggling with too many products? These 3 minimal routines can transform your skin

In today’s beauty landscape, consumers are more informed than ever, yet also more overwhelmed. We’ve moved from basic routines to elaborate multi‑step regimens, and now we’re witnessing a thoughtful shift toward minimalism. What was once seen as a trend is now rooted in consumer behaviour and expert insight. To get the best results and inspired by the social media skincare trend, people are increasingly bombarding their skin with products.

Minimal skincare routine is effective in the long run.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shaily Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO, Fixderma, shared a minimal skincare routine that can help transform your skin. Shaily highlighted that efficiency lies in simplicity and consistency, not excess.

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1. Skin streaming

Shaily often advises consumers to focus on three essentials: a gentle cleanser, a targeted treatment, and sunscreen. Latest research suggests that a majority of Indian consumers feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of products available, with many owning far more than they regularly use, highlighting the need for simplicity in routines. Shaily said, “By choosing one high‑performance ingredient like niacinamide for oil regulation or hyaluronic acid for hydration, you reduce the risk of irritation and improve long‑term compliance, a key driver of real results.”

2. The night reset

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{{^usCountry}} According to Shaily, night‑time is when the skin’s natural repair mechanisms take centre stage. It’s the time when skin breathes and repairs itself from the stress it underwent all day long. A gentle cleanse followed by a clinically proven active, like a mild exfoliant, paired with a nourishing moisturiser, supports this repair cycle. “The emphasis should always be on discipline using the right ingredients consistently rather than frequently switching or layering products,” said Shaily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Shaily, night‑time is when the skin’s natural repair mechanisms take centre stage. It’s the time when skin breathes and repairs itself from the stress it underwent all day long. A gentle cleanse followed by a clinically proven active, like a mild exfoliant, paired with a nourishing moisturiser, supports this repair cycle. “The emphasis should always be on discipline using the right ingredients consistently rather than frequently switching or layering products,” said Shaily. {{/usCountry}}

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A gentle cleanse followed by a clinically proven active, like a mild exfoliant, paired with a nourishing moisturiser is best for night time. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Barrier‑first approach {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Barrier‑first approach {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most common concerns we see today is a compromised skin barrier, often due to the overuse of actives and unnecessary layering. A barrier‑first routine built around gentle cleansing, replenishing ingredients like ceramides or panthenol, and daily sun protection helps restore balance and resilience. Healthy skin is not just about how it looks, but how well it functions. It is also recommended to always consult a dermatologist to understand the skin issues and use products accordingly for best results.

Shaily said, “Minimal skincare is not a fleeting trend; it reflects a more mature, intentional approach to skin health.” “Consumers are increasingly prioritising quality over quantity, simplicity over complexity, and long‑term outcomes over quick fixes. Because ultimately, good skin isn’t achieved overnight; it's built through consistency, clarity, and care,” Shaily told HT Lifestyle.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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