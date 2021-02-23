Study prioritises Covid vaccination for those with genetic disorders
An international team of researchers during a recent study found that adults who suffer from Down syndrome have a higher risk of death due to Covid-19, in comparison to the general population. The study implicated that vaccinating people with genetic disorders should be prioritised.
Investigators found that adults with Down syndrome were roughly three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the general population. This increased risk was especially apparent in the fifth decade of life: A 40-year-old with Down syndrome had a similar risk of dying from Covid-19 as someone 30 years older in the general population.
The study was published this week in The Lancet's 'EClinical Medicine'.
"Our results, which are based on more than 1,000 Covif-19 unique patients with Down syndrome, show that individuals with Down syndrome often have more severe symptoms at hospitalisation and experience high rates of lung complications associated with increased mortality," said Anke Huels, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, and the study's first author.
Huels added, "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of Covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasise the need to prioritise individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination."
Down syndrome is a genetic condition typically caused by the trisomy--or having an extra copy--of chromosome 21. This extra copy changes how a baby's body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical challenges.
To collect data for the study, T21RS Covid-19 Initiative launched an international survey of clinicians and caregivers of individuals with Down syndrome infected with Covid-19 between April and October 2020. Survey respondents were mainly from Europe, the United States, Latin America, and India. The survey was available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Bengali, Hindi, and Mandarin.
"We are delighted to see that, partly based on our findings, the CDC included Down syndrome in the list of 'high-risk medical conditions,' which will prioritise those with this genetic condition for vaccination," said co-author Alberto Costa, professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Costa added, "Similar decisions have been made in the United Kingdom and Spain, and we hope that other countries will soon follow."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Wahi flaunts ripped back, gives a glimpse of lat pulldown workout at gym
- Karan Wahi leaves fitness freaks swooning as he goes shirtless to give a sneak peek of his rigorous workout session at the gym while performing lat pulldown at a cable pulley machine and here’s why you should opt for this exercise too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overweight, diabetic people at risk of developing non-alcoholic liver disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty nails Yoga’s Natarajasana in new fitness post, here are its perks
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra encourages fans to be consistent when it comes to moving towards one’s goals in her latest ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’, nails the Dancer’s Pose of Yoga or Natarajasana and we are in awe of her balance. Here are some benefits of this exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 antibodies are transferred from pregnant women to their babies: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star
- Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: As the Maine Pyar Kiya star turns 52, here’s taking some workout motivation from her latest fitness video which is sure to make your jaws drop in awe and encourage you to pull out your Yoga mats | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young drivers find music is a must as more stimulus helps their driving ability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links sleep to storing the memory of newly learned material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hair today, not gone tomorrow!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen use, mental health spur talk of marijuana curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination, physical distancing may prevent future Covid-19 surges: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Hudson addresses criticism surrounding 'Music' over autism representation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora's yoga post gets a twist, asks fans to do their own unique moves
- Malaika Arora shared a not-so-common fitness post this week. Instead of talking about the benefits of an asana and sharing its steps, the actor asked her followers to go beyond their limitations and try their own unique moves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox