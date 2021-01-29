IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Study reveals 'weak','strong' cells bonding boosts body's diabetes fight
An international research team - led by scientists at the University of Birmingham - have discovered that immature b-cells (PDX1LOW/MAFALOW) are able to overcome their relative deficiencies by partnering with 'stronger' counterparts to drive insulin release.(ANI)
An international research team - led by scientists at the University of Birmingham - have discovered that immature b-cells (PDX1LOW/MAFALOW) are able to overcome their relative deficiencies by partnering with 'stronger' counterparts to drive insulin release.(ANI)
health

Study reveals 'weak','strong' cells bonding boosts body's diabetes fight

Scientists have broadened understanding of how 'weak' cells bond with their more mature cellular counterparts to boost the body's production of insulin, improving our knowledge of the processes leading to type 2 diabetes.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Scientists have broadened understanding of how 'weak' cells bond with their more mature cellular counterparts to boost the body's production of insulin, improving our knowledge of the processes leading to type 2 diabetes.

An international research team - led by scientists at the University of Birmingham - have discovered that immature b-cells (PDX1LOW/MAFALOW) are able to overcome their relative deficiencies by partnering with 'stronger' counterparts to drive insulin release.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus occurs when b-cells cannot release enough insulin - a tightly controlled process requiring hundreds of such cells clustered together to co-ordinate their response to signals from food, such as sugar, fat and gut hormones.

Publishing their findings today in Nature Communications, the researchers reveal that subtle differences in the levels of PDX1 and MAFA proteins (found only in b-cells), and more broadly, differences in b-cell maturity, contribute to how clusters of insulin-producing cells, known as islets, function.

The corresponding author David Hodson, Professor of Cellular Metabolism, at the University of Birmingham, commented: "Our research shows that differences in b-cell maturity, defined using PDX1 and MAFA levels, are needed across the islet for proper insulin release. Unexpectedly, increases in the proportion of mature b-cells is associated with islet failure. It seems that, rather like society, the islet needs cells with all ages to be properly functional.

"Redressing the balance between immature and mature b-cells restores islet function under conditions of metabolic stress - an excess of sugar and fat in the diet - providing evidence that both 'weak' and 'strong' b-cells could contribute to proper islet function and insulin release.

"This is the first glimpse that immature cells might contribute to the regulation of insulin release across the islet. Our study indicates a promising line of investigation that could be leveraged to make islets more resilient during type 2 diabetes or when generating new islets in a 'dish' for the purpose of transplantation."

Normally, mature and immature b-cells co-exist within the adult islet and can be grouped into subpopulations according to differences in their levels of specific genes and proteins. Immature b-cells are generally considered to be poorly functional when viewed alone, as single cells.

Researchers found that islets containing proportionally more PDX1HIGH and MAFAHIGH b-cells showed defects in cell function (metabolism, ionic fluxes and insulin secretion). The team believes maintaining a mix of 'strong' and 'weak' b-cells is important for effective insulin production.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
study on diabetes study
app
Close
e-paper
An international research team - led by scientists at the University of Birmingham - have discovered that immature b-cells (PDX1LOW/MAFALOW) are able to overcome their relative deficiencies by partnering with 'stronger' counterparts to drive insulin release.(ANI)
An international research team - led by scientists at the University of Birmingham - have discovered that immature b-cells (PDX1LOW/MAFALOW) are able to overcome their relative deficiencies by partnering with 'stronger' counterparts to drive insulin release.(ANI)
health

Study reveals 'weak','strong' cells bonding boosts body's diabetes fight

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Scientists have broadened understanding of how 'weak' cells bond with their more mature cellular counterparts to boost the body's production of insulin, improving our knowledge of the processes leading to type 2 diabetes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Watch: Bhagyashree gushes on the healing purposes of lavender oil and here’s why you should give it a try too
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study from UT Southwestern's Department of Pediatrics has revealed that a viable way to quickly refine and educate new medical guidelines and educate hospital staff in new procedures is through simulation.(ANI)
A new study from UT Southwestern's Department of Pediatrics has revealed that a viable way to quickly refine and educate new medical guidelines and educate hospital staff in new procedures is through simulation.(ANI)
health

Simulation helps refine new medical guidelines: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:26 PM IST
A new study from UT Southwestern's Department of Pediatrics has revealed that a viable way to quickly refine and educate new medical guidelines and educate hospital staff in new procedures is through simulation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
health

Can a fake commute help you reclaim your day?

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:01 PM IST
It’s a tactic being used to rebuild the missing bridge between work and life. In the morning and evening hours when you would normally have been on the road, head outdoors and do something that you enjoy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.(Yahoo)
As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.(Yahoo)
health

Study: Children in poor quality housing associated with poor pediatric health

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST
A new nationally representative study led by researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital, has found poor-quality housing is independently associated with poorer pediatric health and suggests ways health care providers and housing programs may address the findings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora does pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
Malaika Arora does pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
health

Weekend workout motivation: Malaika Arora is a pro at Pilates too, here's proof

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • An image of Malaika Arora nailing a Pilates exercise has been doing rounds on the internet and leaving her fans stunned. The fitness enthusiast is known to keep her exercise sessions interesting by trying different things and we are taking inspiration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctors say use of blood thinners is not a big concern in people lined up for vaccination.(AFP)
Doctors say use of blood thinners is not a big concern in people lined up for vaccination.(AFP)
india news

Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Fact-sheets put out by both Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers had listed use of blood thinners as one of the contraindications for use of Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The difficulty in persuading young adults to upend their lifestyles to prevent Covid-19’s spread has challenged countries across the globe.(Unsplash)
The difficulty in persuading young adults to upend their lifestyles to prevent Covid-19’s spread has challenged countries across the globe.(Unsplash)
health

Young people spreading Covid a concern in rapidly aging Japan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The world’s most rapidly aging society has long struggled to talk to its youth. That’s a disconnect that’s turning deadly in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.(Unsplash)
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.(Unsplash)
health

1 in 3 adults anxious, depressed due to Covid-19: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:29 PM IST
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
health

Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
A new study has discovered how specific communication among different brain regions, known as brain connectivity, can be used as a biomarker for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars(Instagram/masabagupta)
health

Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Masaba Gupta leaves fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance as she suspends herself mid-air during inverted aerial Yoga. Read benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
health

Antibiotic may improve depressive symptoms in people with low-level inflammation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
While antibiotics are widely used to treat bacterial infections and other illnesses, a new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
health

Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that by higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
health

Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:25 AM IST
A recent study has revealed how the loss of fat in the midface - the area between the eyes and mouth - over time accelerates facial ageing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Secrets of traumatic stress hidden in the brain exposed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The brain is the organ of central command which activates and manages autonomic responses to trauma and stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP