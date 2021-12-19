Suffering from common cold? Eat these foods for quick recovery

Come winters, and a host of illnesses pertaining to cold weather start knocking at the door putting one at the risk of falling sick. The dry winter air tends to accelerate the virus transmission, which makes people with weak immune system vulnerable to several diseases.

Common cold is among the most prevalent health conditions during this time and although there is no cure for the viral infection, one is advised to ensure adequate nutrition that could help with quick recovery.

Some of the symptoms of common cold include runny nose, congestion, sneezing, sore throat, and coughing.

Here are some foods and beverages suggested by Tanvee Tutlani, Celebrity Nutritionist, Dietitian & Corporate Health Educator to manage your symptoms of common cold.

Kiwi fruit

A storehouse of antioxidants, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and other nutrients, Kiwi not only helps to reduce the duration of illness but also prevents one from falling prey to viral infections. The nutrient-dense fruit stimulates the production of antibodies and white blood cells that help the body to fight against the pathogens which do us harm. Other fruits with high levels of vitamin C that one can have are oranges, blueberries, pineapple to lower the duration and severity of the cold.

Kiwi fruit is very effective in fighting infections (Shutterstock)

Fluids

Fluids can speed up your recovery from flu. Moisture helps to loosen trapped mucus and eliminate bacteria or viruses through coughing and sneezing. You can take plenty of fluids in the form of plain water, coconut water, juices, herbal tea, etc. to heal sore throat and find relief from a stuffed nose. Avoid excess of caffeinated beverages like coffee, alcohol, etc. as they can worsen your cold.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is considered a good bacteria essential for boosting immune health. Besides, it is also a rich source of proteins, which helps to fight viral and bacterial infections and aids quick recovery.

Yoghurt is considered a good bacteria essential for boosting immune health. (Shutterstock)

Ginger

Ginger with its anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties can play a big role in combating the symptoms of common cold. Sip that ginger tea or chew on raw ginger to manage pain, reduce congestion, and soothe a sore throat.

Honey

The medicinal and anti-microbial properties of honey make it an effective treatment option for cold and flu. The sweet taste of honey stimulates salivation and mucus secretions that help to clear the blocked airways.

The sweet taste of honey stimulates salivation and mucus secretions that help to clear the blocked airways. (Pexels)

Nuts & seeds

Incorporating nuts and seeds in your diet is an excellent way to ramp up your dietary protein levels and add some essential fats to your diet when you are under the weather. Nuts and seeds are high in selenium, vitamin D, zinc, copper, and other nutrients that help maintain the health of the immune system and mucous membranes.

