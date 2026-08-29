Sugar prices have risen to ₹70 per kg: Dietician Payal Dutt shares 5 sugar alternatives that are cheaper and healthier
Discover five affordable and healthier sugar alternatives to replace white sugar, including ripe bananas, apple puree, and jaggery, for delicious recipes.
When we talk about cutting down on added sugar, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to start buying expensive sugar substitutes. In fact, you probably already have quite a few simple, affordable ingredients at home. They can add sweetness to your food and, in some cases, also give you fibre, vitamins, minerals and other useful nutrients. However, it is important to understand what each option actually contains, because not every sugar alternative is the same.
Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.Read moreRead less
Career journey and experience
Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.
From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”
Subject expertise
With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.
In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.
Education and professional background
Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.
Career journey and experience
Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.
From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”
Subject expertise
With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.
In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.
Education and professional background
Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.
5 cheap, affordable alternatives to sugar
If you specifically want something very low in calories, you can look at stevia and monk fruit. “Stevia gets its sweetness from steviol glycosides, while monk fruit gets its sweetness mainly from mogrosides” Dt Payal Dutt, Senior Dietician, Kailash Hospital, Dehradun, tells Health Shots. They can provide sweetness with very few or no calories. However, they may be more expensive and less easily available than fruits, dates or jaggery.
- Ripe banana puree is one of the easiest options. A ripe banana gives you natural sweetness along with fibre, potassium, vitamin B6 and antioxidants. You can mash it and add it to oats, smoothies or homemade baking instead of adding extra sugar.
- Apple puree: Apples naturally contain sugar, but they also give you fibre and antioxidants. You can add apple puree to oats, smoothies, or homemade desserts for sweetness and moisture.
- Dates or date paste are another good option. Dates contain natural sugar along with fibre, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6 and antioxidants. You can soak a few dates, blend them into a paste and use that in smoothies or desserts. However, dates are still high in natural sugar and calories, so you still need to watch the quantity.
- Jaggery is also quite affordable and easily available in India. It is made by concentrating sugarcane juice and contains small amounts of iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium. But I would still be careful with it because jaggery is mainly sugar. So, simply replacing white sugar with the same amount of jaggery does not make the food low in sugar.
- Honey mainly contains glucose and fructose and also has small amounts of antioxidants and other compounds. However, it is still a source of sugar and calories, so it should also be used in moderation.
“So, if cost and easy availability are your main concerns, I would keep it simple and choose ripe banana, apple, dates or a small amount of jaggery. The idea isn't just to replace white sugar with something else. Still, to gradually get used to less sweetness overall,” says Dutt.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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