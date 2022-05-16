Summer pregnancy tips for women: Expert insights

Summer heat is difficult for everyone. Especially during pregnancy, summer heat can feel very uncomfortable for women. Pregnant women usually feel warmer than others regardless of the season, and during summers they feel warmer. The hormone progesterone, during pregnancy, raises the body temperature, which raises body temperature and rapid changes in mood. This further leads to hormonal fluctuations, increased blood volume, and cardiovascular output. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Sunita Dube, MD, Radiologist shared a few tips for pregnant women to beat summer. They are as follows:

ALSO READ: Obesity in pregnancy may impair heart health and function in foetus, says study

Hydration: Dehydration symptoms in pregnant women include dizziness, nausea, dry lips and mouth and yellow colour urine. Sunita Dube recommended consumption of 2-3 liters of liquid on a daily basis. She also said that fresh fruit drinks with low sugar electrolytes can also be consumed to hydrate the body.

Healthy meal: Fruits such as melons and cucumbers should be included in the diet. Dietary changes involving more addition of liquids such as coconut water and exemption of salty and spicy foods should be done. Sunita also added that chips, crackers and spicy foods contain preservatives that can be unhealthy, and can lead to rapid water loss as well.

Meditation and yoga: " Physical exercise is unquestionably beneficial in the early phases. However, it puts a load on our muscles and can raise our body temperature. Meditation is the best way to cool down your body internally," said Sunita. She further added that meditation, besides relaxing the mind, also helps in relaxing the muscles, which helps in the baby's growth.

Elevated legs: Pregnant women are prone to swelling in summer. Hence, it is recommended to keep their legs in an elevated position to reduce water retention in the feet and legs. Elevating the legs also helps in improving blood circulation and relaxing the strained muscles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON