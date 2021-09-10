Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Taapsee Pannu doesn't miss her workout even during a holiday in Goa | Watch
health

Taapsee Pannu doesn't miss her workout even during a holiday in Goa | Watch

Taapsee Pannu's fitness video from Goa will motivate you to burn that unwanted fat even as you enjoy a long weekend or a holiday because ‘Good holiday begins with a good workout’. Here are some health benefits of exercising on an elliptical trainer
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu doesn't miss her workout even during a holiday in Goa | Watch(Instagram/taapsee)

If you can't go out to exercise this monsoon, let Taapsee Pannu's latest fitness video inspire you to try working out on an elliptical trainer which is a stationary cardiovascular workout machine. Fans can vouch how the Bollywood actor has been having a blast with sister Shagun Pannu at Goa recently but Taapsee doesn't miss her workout even during a holiday and her new fitness video will motivate you to burn that unwanted fat even as you enjoy a long weekend or a holiday because a “good holiday begins with a good workout”.

Taking to her social media handle, Taapsee shared a video straight from her tropical getaway that showed her sweating it out in a hotel room with huge windows that opened to a garden. Donning a cut sleeves orange crop top, teamed with a pair of black tights, Taapsee pulled back her curly tresses into a bun and completed her athleisure attire with a pair of grey sneakers.

Standing on an elliptical trainer with her back to the camera, Taapsee moved it in cycling position to tone her body. She captioned the video, “Feels like home away from home …. Coz the lifestyle doesn’t change. Good holiday begins with a good workout! #TakeMeBack #amãstaysandtrails #TheBungalowIsYours #myamãhome #VillaSiolim (sic).”

RELATED STORIES

Benefits:

Exercising on elliptical trainers can help a person burn calories, reduce belly fat and tone their body. According to Harvard Health Publishing, 30 minutes on the elliptical per day will burn an average of 335 calories.

ALSO READ: It’s time to burn fat with this all-natural drink recommended by Taapsee Pannu

Unlike running, exercising on the elliptical trainer offers weight-bearing movement with less impact on the joints. It is a good aerobic workout that strengthens the heart, lungs and muscles and can help build stamina and endurance. 

Elliptical trainers are ideal for performing both high-intensity interval training and even steady-state cardio workouts. When done effectively, this low-impact cardio can even tone and tighten your glutes.

Topics
taapsee pannu workout goa viral video fitness healthy exercises
