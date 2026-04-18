Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'besan cheela is the worst vegetarian breakfast'; shares hack for extra protein

In a move that surely ruffled the feathers of traditional Indian breakfast lovers, Siddhartha Singh, the celebrity fitness trainer behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s toned physique, took to Instagram to critique a household staple. On March 18, Siddhartha posted a video on Instagram saying 'besan cheela is the worst veg breakfast' — before quickly clarifying his stance to offer a nutritional upgrade. Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'stop eating dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight'

'It has a little bit of protein, not a lot'

Siddhartha Singh critiques traditional besan cheela preparation, suggesting you reduce oil and add Greek yoghurt for protein. (Instagram/ Siddhartha Singh and representative picture)

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Siddhartha opened his video with a bold hook to capture his followers' attention. "Besan cheela is the worst breakfast you can eat," he stated. "Now that I have your attention, listen to me carefully. Besan cheela is fine. It has a little bit of protein, not a lot. Don't be surprised," he added.

The fitness trainer explained that while the savoury gram flour pancake is a beloved vegetarian option, it often lacks the macronutrient density required to sustain high energy levels throughout the day. To fix this, he offered three specific hacks to transform the meal from a simple carb-heavy dish into a 'proteinified' powerhouse.

Three steps to a 'proteinified' cheela

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{{^usCountry}} According to Siddhartha, the traditional preparation of besan cheela often undermines its health benefits. He broke down the necessary adjustments: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Siddhartha, the traditional preparation of besan cheela often undermines its health benefits. He broke down the necessary adjustments: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Watch the fat: "First of all, you have to tell your mom not to fry it in oil. If your besan cheela is swimming in oil, it won't be healthy for anyone," Siddhartha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Watch the fat: "First of all, you have to tell your mom not to fry it in oil. If your besan cheela is swimming in oil, it won't be healthy for anyone," Siddhartha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ The probiotic addition: To boost the amino acid profile, he suggested a side dish. "Number two: if you add 100 or 200 grams of Greek yoghurt, you've now added protein to your besan cheela," Siddhartha shared. Also read | Should you eat traditional Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt? Dietician shares which is better for vegetarians {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ The probiotic addition: To boost the amino acid profile, he suggested a side dish. "Number two: if you add 100 or 200 grams of Greek yoghurt, you've now added protein to your besan cheela," Siddhartha shared. Also read | Should you eat traditional Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt? Dietician shares which is better for vegetarians {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ The secret ingredient: For those serious about fitness, he suggested an unconventional mix-in. Siddhartha shared, "But if you want to balance it even more, then you add a scoop of protein [powder]. Now this becomes a high-protein meal, keeping the besan cheela."

The goal: productivity and satiety

The fitness trainer shared that these modifications aren't just about muscle building, but about managing hunger and focus. "I'm not saying don't eat besan cheela," Siddhartha clarified, adding, "But after eating this, you won't feel hungry for three hours. You will stay away from cravings and your productivity levels will be great."

In the post's caption, Siddhartha reiterated that his critique was more about incompleteness than unhealthiness: "Besan cheela isn’t a bad breakfast, it’s just incomplete on its own. A little less oil, some Greek yogurt, and extra protein can make it a much better meal." He concluded the post by asking, "Question: What do you usually eat with your besan cheela: just chutney or something protein-rich too?"

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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