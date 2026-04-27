Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares the 3 worst, 5 best times to weigh yourself: ‘During periods, you may have bloating…’

Did you know that knowing the right time to weigh yourself can significantly change what number you see on the scale? According to Siddhartha Singh, a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, there are three worst times to avoid weighing yourself.

Know the three worst times to weigh yourself. (Shutterstock)

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On April 25, Siddhartha shared a video highlighting three times when one should avoid weighing themselves, including how women should avoid doing it during their periods. He also explained the reason behind it and specified the five best times to measure your weight. So, these are the three worst times to weigh yourself:

1. Right after a workout

One of the worst times to weigh yourself is right after your workout. According to him, after a workout, we sweat a lot and lose a lot of water, which may make us feel we have lost a lot of weight. But this is nothing to be overjoyed about, as unfortunately, most of this is just water weight.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. During periods {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. During periods {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The next worst time to weigh yourself is during your period. According to the trainer, when you are menstruating, your body goes through a lot of hormonal changes, because of which you may experience bloating and water retention. “I have seen peak train clients gain as much as 3 kgs on their period,” he added. 3. Right before bed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next worst time to weigh yourself is during your period. According to the trainer, when you are menstruating, your body goes through a lot of hormonal changes, because of which you may experience bloating and water retention. “I have seen peak train clients gain as much as 3 kgs on their period,” he added. 3. Right before bed {{/usCountry}}

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Lastly, the third-worst time to weigh yourself is right before bed. According to him, the majority of people weigh themselves before bed, but it may not be beneficial. Why? Because during this time your weight is at its highest as you have eaten all your meals, drank fluids throughout the day, and even done several activities. “So please do not measure your weight at this time,” he added.

In the end, the trainer also specified the best times to measure your weight. They are:

Morning After going to poop Measure three times a week on non-consecutive days (e.g., Tue/Thu/Sat) Have a specific time to measure weight Don’t obsess over weight

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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