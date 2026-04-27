Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares the 3 worst, 5 best times to weigh yourself: ‘During periods, you may have bloating…’
Celebrity trainer Siddhartha warns against weighing yourself during periods, post-workout, and before sleep, as these times can lead to misleading readings.
Did you know that knowing the right time to weigh yourself can significantly change what number you see on the scale? According to Siddhartha Singh, a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, there are three worst times to avoid weighing yourself.
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On April 25, Siddhartha shared a video highlighting three times when one should avoid weighing themselves, including how women should avoid doing it during their periods. He also explained the reason behind it and specified the five best times to measure your weight. So, these are the three worst times to weigh yourself:
1. Right after a workout
One of the worst times to weigh yourself is right after your workout. According to him, after a workout, we sweat a lot and lose a lot of water, which may make us feel we have lost a lot of weight. But this is nothing to be overjoyed about, as unfortunately, most of this is just water weight.
2. During periods{{/usCountry}}
2. During periods{{/usCountry}}
The next worst time to weigh yourself is during your period. According to the trainer, when you are menstruating, your body goes through a lot of hormonal changes, because of which you may experience bloating and water retention. “I have seen peak train clients gain as much as 3 kgs on their period,” he added.
3. Right before bed{{/usCountry}}
The next worst time to weigh yourself is during your period. According to the trainer, when you are menstruating, your body goes through a lot of hormonal changes, because of which you may experience bloating and water retention. “I have seen peak train clients gain as much as 3 kgs on their period,” he added.
3. Right before bed{{/usCountry}}
Lastly, the third-worst time to weigh yourself is right before bed. According to him, the majority of people weigh themselves before bed, but it may not be beneficial. Why? Because during this time your weight is at its highest as you have eaten all your meals, drank fluids throughout the day, and even done several activities. “So please do not measure your weight at this time,” he added.
In the end, the trainer also specified the best times to measure your weight. They are:
- Morning
- After going to poop
- Measure three times a week on non-consecutive days (e.g., Tue/Thu/Sat)
- Have a specific time to measure weight
- Don’t obsess over weight
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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