Tanishaa Mukerji's throwback Yoga on beach is all about Padangusthasana twist

Like the rest of the people enjoying an extended Diwali weekend, we too dread going back to work this Monday but Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji brushed aside our pre-Monday blues and pumped up our workout energies with a throwback picture of her performing Yoga on the beach. Serving the perfect Sunday fitness motivation, Tanishaa shared a glimpse of her throwback Yoga on the beach which involved a jaw-dropping variation of Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana or extended hand-to-big-toe pose in an oh-so-sexy bikini top and that is all the workout inspiration we need to beat stress ahead of Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Tanishaa shared a picture that gave a sneak-peek of her trip to the alabaster white sand beach that extended into the turquoise blue ocean and the azure blue sky yonder. The picture featured Tanishaa in this backdrop, nailing Yoga's Padangusthasana with a twist.

Donning a sultry yellow strappy bikini teamed with a pair of pale pink shorts, Tanishaa pulled back her tresses into a top knot to ace the athleisure beach look. Standing on one leg and balancing her body weight on it, Tanishaa side-raised her other leg with its toes up to her shoulders and held them with the opposite hand while keeping the other outstretched in parallel direction.

She captioned the picture, “Sunday take me back! #yoga #diving #beach my kinda #sundayfunday #padagusthasana (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits:

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana or Yoga's extended hand-to-big-toe pose strengthens the legs, ankles and the muscles around the knees, deeply stretches the hamstrings or the back thigh muscles, calves and hips and opens the hips, shoulders and arms. This exercise can help to relieve lower back pain and also improves digestion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter