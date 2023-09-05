Anxiety is the condition where a person keeps having persistent worry and stress about things in daily lives. Some of the common symptoms of anxiety are sweating, nervousness, stress and feeling drowsy. Anxiety can be of many types and due to many reasons – while some people experience anxiety more in the morning after they wake up, some have persistent worry about their health conditions and the diseases that may come. Some people also have worry about their relationships and their equations with the people surrounding them. But when a person has anxiety, they do a lot of activities that may be difficult for the people on the outside to comprehend. They often take a lot of actions prioritising their mental health before anything else. Therapist Maythal Eshaghian shared a few things that people with anxiety do, which often come off as rude to the ones who do not understand the intensity of stress that they feel.

Things people with anxiety do that come off as rude(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Sleep anxiety: Tips to calm your mind and body before sleeping

Canceling plans: Events and set plans can be anxiety-provoking for the ones who are already struggling with stress and anxiety. In such cases, people sometimes cancel the plans at the last minute to stop themselves from facing the triggers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking too much or too little: Sometimes people with anxiety struggle to fill the silence with excessive talking, while in some cases, they may completely shut down. This comes from the fear of being judged or the intense need to please others.

Avoiding eye contact: People with anxiety often feel extreme discomfort making eye contact with others. This behavior may come off as rude sometimes, however, it is also a trigger for the ones dealing with anxiety and stress.

Irritated: They also get irritated very easily, because of the triggers that activate the fight or flight response in them. This further activates the stress hormones and reduces the person's ability to deal with the stressors.

Asking to repeat things: people with anxiety often struggle with paying attention and may get distracted very easily. Hence, sometimes they ask things to be repeated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON