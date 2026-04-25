Think burnout is just an adult problem? Kids are feeling it too! 5 ways parents can help

Burnout is often discussed in the context of the workplace, with employees relentlessly chasing deadlines and assignments. It is the feeling of complete physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion, along with disengagement, caused by prolonged stress that exceeds one's ability to cope.



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However, this bone-deep exhaustion is not limited to adults at work; it affects children, too. A child's daily grind is overlooked because, in comparison to adults, their workload of studies may seem lighter. Additionally, school is frequently seen as the time to push harder, score well, and secure a good college. But when this pressure builds up unchecked, it can take a serious toll on their mental health. Children, too, can experience burnout. (Picture credit: Freepik)

This is where parents play a very important role. Active, attentive monitoring can help them spot early signs of burnout and step in with the right support before it escalates.

To understand how parents can help children cope with academic burnout, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Poddar, Global Head- Mental Wellbeing, Roundglass Living, explained how constant academic pressure can push children to a tipping point, leaving them stretched thin and emotionally drained. She emphasised that when performance becomes the sole focus, children may begin to lose their sense of balance, making it harder for them to cope with stress healthily.

“Academic burnout has become a quiet epidemic, and it can show up differently in each child. For some, it manifests as crippling perfectionism and anxiety. For others, it's the gradual retreat from everything they once loved,” Prakriti explained how this form of burnout shows up in kids, looks different in every child.

Burnout can take contrasting forms- some children internalise it and aim for perfectionism even when silently, they are anxious, others may withdraw and lose interest in activities.

Emotional awareness is critical when it comes to spotting burnout in children. Moodiness, especially in teenagers, is generally easy to ignore or dismiss as a hormonal ‘sensitive’ phase.