Think carbs are the enemy? Fitness trainer shares a reality check and reveals: ‘Body needs carbs to burn fat…’
If you think carbs are making you fat, think again, as carbs actually may help with your weight loss goals.
Do you frequently skip carbs, thinking they are a big dietary villain holding you back from your weight loss? It is easy to sideline carbs, especially when you are focused on meeting your daily protein intake. But here's the catch- carbs are also an essential macronutrient, and removing them from your diet can have unintended consequences.
Fitness trainer Bobby addressed this common mistake and debunked carb-related myths in his Instagram post on March 10, sharing which carb sources are good, which ones to avoid, and how to include carbs properly in your diet.
Common misconception
Carbs are villanised, and there are several misconceptions around them, the biggest being that carbs impede burning fat. But the fitness trainer shared an important reality check. “Your body needs carbs to burn fat efficiently.” This means you have been believing the wrong thing all along. And when you eliminate carbs, it can actually backfire. ”You might have cut out bread, rice, even fruit, thinking that's the real secret. But now, your energy's kind of low, your workouts feel flat, and you are craving sugar every night,” the coach warned.
Why carb is not your enemy
He further reiterated that carbs are not your enemy, but actually your body's main energy source, flipping the anti-carb narrative on its head.
Sharing another downside of eliminating carbs, he added, “When you cut them too low for too long, your metabolism starts to slow down, your workouts suffer, and then your body starts breaking down muscle, instead of burning fat.”
Moreover, complex carbs like rice, oats, potatoes, and even fruit, give steady energy and help your body recover after training.
Which types of carbs to avoid?
Now, there are harmful carbs as well, but it all depends on the source. Processed carbs like cakes, pastries, chips, and sodas, according to the coach, spike your blood sugar, increase your cravings, and make it easier for your body to store fat.
How to have carbs?
The trainer recommended pairing the right carbs with lean protein and veggies. That way, your body uses the carbs for fuel instead of storing them as fat. This approach supports workouts, ensures more muscle retention, and promotes faster fat loss. Instead of processed foods, eat real foods and time your carbs around workout periods.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
