Thinking of starting protein powder? Dietician shares 4 crucial things you need to consider before taking supplements

Protein is one of the most important nutrients for muscle maintenance, recovery, and overall health, and many people turn to supplements to help meet their daily requirements. This is especially common among vegetarians, who may find it harder to get adequate protein from food alone.

You need to consider your gut, kidney and liver health before starting protein supplements.(Unsplash)

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However, starting a protein supplement is not as simple as scooping powder into a shaker. Before increasing your protein intake, experts say it is important to assess how well your body is equipped to handle the extra load, as factors such as gut, kidney, and liver health can all influence how your body responds.

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Shweta J Panchal, dietitian, clinical nutritionist, and co-founder of The Diet Therapy, is shedding light on the key questions you should ask yourself before adding a protein supplement to your routine. In an Instagram video shared on June 4, she explains how a higher protein intake can affect various organs, including the gut, kidneys, and liver, and highlights the important health factors that should be assessed before increasing protein consumption.

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{{^usCountry}} How is my gut health doing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How is my gut health doing? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shweta explains that the first factor to assess before adding a protein supplement to your routine is your gut health. If your current diet is being digested comfortably without triggering issues such as constipation, acidity, bloating, or other digestive discomfort, your body may be better prepared to handle the additional protein. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shweta explains that the first factor to assess before adding a protein supplement to your routine is your gut health. If your current diet is being digested comfortably without triggering issues such as constipation, acidity, bloating, or other digestive discomfort, your body may be better prepared to handle the additional protein. {{/usCountry}}

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The dietician highlights, “Number one: How is my gut health doing? Am I able to digest what I’m currently eating without experiencing constipation, acidity, or bloating? If yes, then you’re ready for the next question.”

How are my kidneys doing?

The next factor to consider is kidney health. Shweta notes that your kidneys must be prepared for the additional filtration load that comes with higher protein intake. Before increasing protein – especially through supplements – it is important to review any history of kidney stones, reduced kidney function, or other renal concerns, and to get a kidney function test done if you have not had one recently.

She explains, “Number two: How are my kidneys doing? Your kidneys need to be ready for that extra filtration load. If you have a history of kidney stones, reduced kidney function, or if you’ve never had a kidney function test done, get one before significantly increasing your protein intake. Your kidneys need to be prepared.”

How is my liver doing?

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The dietitian further emphasises that the liver plays a crucial role in processing the amino acids derived from the protein you consume. However, if you have compromised liver function, elevated liver enzymes, or conditions such as fatty liver disease, increasing your protein intake through supplements without first addressing these issues may place additional strain on an already burdened organ.

Shweta explains, “Number three: How is my liver doing? Your liver is responsible for processing the amino acids from the protein you consume. If you have compromised liver function, elevated liver enzymes, or fatty liver disease, jumping into a high-protein diet without addressing these issues first can put extra pressure on an already overworked organ.”

Am I drinking enough water?

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Shweta emphasises that adequate hydration is non-negotiable when incorporating protein supplements into your diet, recommending at least three litres of water daily. She explains that protein metabolism increases the body's water requirements because additional water is needed to help the kidneys excrete urea. Failing to increase your fluid intake alongside higher protein consumption can lead to dehydration, strain on the kidneys, and constipation.

The dietician highlights, “Number four, and the most important of all: Am I drinking enough water? Protein metabolism increases your body’s water requirements. Every gram of protein you metabolise requires additional water for the excretion of urea through your kidneys. If you increase your protein intake without increasing your water intake, you may become susceptible to dehydration, increased strain on your kidneys, and even worsening constipation. Three litres of water is non-negotiable when adding protein supplements to your diet.”

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Shweta concludes, “Most people ask questions later and start taking a protein supplement first. I would urge you to ask these questions before you begin, because the answers can completely change your results.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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