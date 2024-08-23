This morning, try these 5 exercises for toned and defined arms

Arm strength is extremely necessary. When we work on stretching and strengthening the arm muscles, we develop more strength and are able to perform difficult tasks with ease. The best time of the day to take up an arm workout is during the day – it helps in focusing on the workout and also starting the morning with the workout high. When we exercise during the morning, right after waking up and before getting into the rush of the day, we end up having a fulfilling start to the day. Here are five workouts that can help us to have toned and defined arms. Take a look. When we work on stretching and strengthening the arm muscles, we develop more strength and are able to perform difficult tasks with ease. (Unsplash)

Bicep curls:

In this workout, we need to have dumbbells on each hand and stand straight with the hands on our sides. Then keeping the elbows touched with the body and the upper arms stationery, we need to bring the forearms close to the shoulders while holding the dumbbells. Then, in a controlled manner, we need to lower the weight down. We should do this routine for at least 10 reps.

Lateral raise:

This routine helps in getting toned and defined arms. In this routine, we need to stand with our feet parallel to the hip. Then we need to have dumbbells in each hand. Slowly, we should raise the dumbbells on both sides, while keeping the core tight. Then we should lower the weights slowly. This should also be repeated for at least 10 counts.

Pushups:

This routine helps in working out of multiple muscle groups of the body. The basic pushup includes laying on the floor, face-down and then using the arm strength to pull the body up. We can always increase the difficulty level of this workout by altering the hand position.

Wrist rotation:

This is part of the warm-up routine. In this workout, we need to sit in a comfortable position and stretch our arms in front of the body. Then slowly, make a fist and keep rotating the wrist, both in clockwise and anticlockwise rotation.

Shoulder rotation:

In this routine, we need to touch the shoulders with our fingers, and then keep rotating the elbows, in clockwise and anticlockwise rotation. This, being a part of the warmup, helps in arm and shoulder strength, that can support in other intense workouts.