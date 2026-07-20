This one workout may reduce heart disease risk in women by 20%, says neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar citing 15-year study

For years, many women have believed that cardio is the key to fitness while strength training is reserved for men. However, neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar says this is one of the biggest fitness myths, and scientific evidence tells a very different story.

Neurologist shares study linking strength training to lower heart disease risk in women. (Unsplash)

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar shared findings from a large study involving over 117,000 women followed for nearly 15 years, highlighting the powerful health benefits of strength training for women. (Also read: Nearly 1 in 3 Indians at risk of diabetes? Endocrinologist Dr Dheeraj Kapoor shares warning signs and prevention tips )

Strength training significantly lowers heart disease risk

Quoting the study, Dr Kumar wrote, “Women who performed ≥2 hours of strength training per week had a 20 percent lower risk of major cardiovascular disease and a 44 percent lower risk of heart attack compared with women who did no strength training.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further explained that even small increases in strength training can make a difference. “Every additional hour of strength training per week was associated with a 5 percent lower risk of major cardiovascular disease and a 14% lower risk of heart attack. This was above and beyond the benefits of aerobic exercise,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained that even small increases in strength training can make a difference. “Every additional hour of strength training per week was associated with a 5 percent lower risk of major cardiovascular disease and a 14% lower risk of heart attack. This was above and beyond the benefits of aerobic exercise,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Kumar, the greatest health benefits were seen in women who combined:

At least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise every week

Two or more hours of strength training weekly

Less sedentary time

Summing it up, he wrote, “Movement is a team sport; not cardio or weights, but cardio + strength + less sitting.”

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Strength training offers more than stronger muscles

Dr Kumar emphasised that lifting weights isn’t just about building muscle. “Strength training is not just about bigger muscles,” he said, adding that it helps:

Preserve muscle mass

Improve bone density

Improve insulin sensitivity

Lower blood pressure

Reduce body fat

Improve balance and reduce the risk of falls

Enhance overall quality of life

He noted that these benefits become increasingly important as women age.

Will strength training make women bulky

Addressing a common concern, Dr Kumar said, “The reality is that women have much lower testosterone levels than men. Routine strength training makes most women stronger, fitter and healthier, not ‘bulky’.”

Dr Kumar recommends two to three strength-training sessions each week, targeting all major muscle groups. Women can use:

Dumbbells

Resistance bands

Weight machines

Bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges and push-ups

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He also advised progressing gradually rather than lifting heavy weights from the start.

For women over 40 or 50 who have never lifted weights, Dr Kumar had an encouraging message. “It is not too late. In fact, this may be the time when strength training offers some of its greatest benefits by helping preserve muscle and bone while reducing future health risks,” he wrote.

Dr Kumar concluded with a simple reminder: “For women, strength training is an essential part of healthy ageing. Walk, cycle or swim, but don’t forget to lift.”

Dr Sudhir Kumar is a neurologist based in Hyderabad, Telangana. He holds an MBBS, an MD in Internal Medicine, and a DM in Neurology, and regularly shares evidence-based insights on neurological health, fitness and disease prevention through his social media platforms.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.