Tiger Shroff spells full circle of life with somersaults

Tiger Shroff’s fitness game is better than anything. The actor believes in doing the impossible. From acing the four swirls in air and rounding his own body before coming back on the ground to doing several somersaults on the desert sand, tiger’s fitness videos always manage to garner praise from fans and colleagues alike. There is nothing much that the actor cannot do. Tiger swears by high intensity workout routines and gymnastics and ensures to share the snippets of his practice sessions on his Instagram profile on a regular basis.

Tiger Shroff co-owns a fitness studio with sister Krishna Shroff. Snippets of his workout routine in his fitness studio often make way on his Instagram profile and drop major fitness inspo for his fans. On Friday, Tiger shared a video collage from one of his earlier works and from his upcoming film Heropanti 2. Brushing our Friday blues away, Tiger proved yet again that his dedication and focus for his fitness has been intact over the years of his growth in the film industry. In the first part of the collage, a young Tiger can be seen somersaulting his way through a room. The second part of the collage features a snippet from Heropanti 2 where he can be seen doing the same stunt.

With the video, Tiger shared his gratitude to his fans for all the love that he has received over the years. He also pointed out that his life has indeed come to a full circle with him performing the same stunts that he did in the beginning of his career. “Life coming to a full circle for the little boy with not so little dreams. Somethings never change…but thank god for facial hair. Thank you for all your love,” read Tiger’s caption.

Somersaults come with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing the body and the cognitive skills. It also helps in improving body awareness and exploration. Somersaults also help in building flexibility of the neck, wrists and hamstrings.