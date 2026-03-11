Tip of the day: Drink a cup of this drink daily to reduce the risk of stroke and heart attacks

Cardiovascular-related diseases are a serious health emergency. Lifestyle factors play an active role in managing and reducing the chances of these critical life-threatening conditions, such as stroke or heart attacks . Diet holds a foundational place in your lifestyle, especially the foods and beverages you consume on a daily basis. ALSO READ: Tip of the day: WHO warns 'take antibiotics only as prescribed to avoid higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays' Today's tip of the day involves a beverage that is rich in flavonoids and supports heart health. This component is particularly very valuable because of its antioxidant properties. That beverage is black tea. Let's see how this brew helps you to stay healthy.

A study published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, published in November 2022, found that people who regularly consume flavonoid-rich foods and drinks may have healthier blood vessels and a lower risk of artery calcification, especially in old age. This also reduces the risks of heart disease and stroke because flavonoids lower inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which can otherwise damage blood vessels and lead to calcium buildup in the arteries.

In the study's experiments, women who drank 2-6 cups of black tea per day had 16-42 per cent lower risk of severe artery calcification compared to those who drank none.

Other foods that contain flavonoids The study mentioned other foods which are rich in flavonoids, besides black tea: apples, oranges, chocolate, fruit juice, red wine, and cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and kale. So, other than beverages like black tea, you can also include these flavonoid-rich foods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.