Top 10 US states with the best quality of life for employees and office locations

An office's environment isn't solely defined by the interiors. While yes, the immediate workspace environment does have a role in employee wellness, the locations where the offices are situated are equally as important. This also pulls the crowd, increasing footfall in pursuit of employment because people want to live in places of opportunities. This further slowly became a catalyst for local economic development. But at the very core of this entire chain is the quality of life. To retain the workforce, the quality of the location, where employees actually want to live, not just for work but is also vital. Vermont topped the list among 50 states for good quality of life. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Stress management strategies for a healthier brain and work-life balance

Many states in the US are pitching the ‘quality of life’ as a selling point to companies. The states' economic development websites have rolled out these pitches, highlighting in detail why their region is a lucrative place to do business and how settling there can help companies. The pitches also included factors like weather conditions, community living, housing, competition, and even promising incentives.

CNBC published their annual competitiveness study for the year 2025, ranking based on business compatibility. The 50 states were ranked based on the scores they received on various parameters like economy, infrastructure, workforce, cost of doing business and business friendliness. North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Virginia, and Ohio are the top 5 states.

While these are from business perspective, let's also take a closer look at the states from the quality of the lens angle, from low crime rate, air quality, better healthcare, childcare and so on. This is important as after all, business compatability isn't the sole factor that matters as people who move for jobs and settle, also want to feel safe and supported.

As per another CNBC report, here are the top 10 states that have a good quality of life based on certain attractive attributes:

1. Vermont

Vermont topped the list.(Shutterstock)

The northeastern U.S. state of Vermont ranked first because of its many positive attributes. According to the CNBC report, it has the lowest crime rate in the U.S., good air quality, and a broad legal system that offers strong protections against discrimination. Vermont also protects reproductive rights, demonstrating the inclusive nature of the legal system here. It also safeguards democratic rights of voting by easing the voting process, offering 45 days of early voting. There were no major weaknesses in the state’s quality of life analysis. Vermount scored 228 out of 265 points.

2. Maine

Maine has low crime rate.(Shutterstock)

Again, another state from the East Coast tops the list because of its low crime rate, inclusivity, and queer-community-friendly environment. However, health is one of the weak points, as drug deaths have surged in Maine, and instances of stress among residents have increased, according to the CNBC report. Maine received 207 out of 265 points.

3. New Jersey

New Jersey scored 201 out of 265 points.(Shutterstock)

New Jersey is another state that is deemed safe to live in, as it has the ninth-lowest crime rate in the U.S. In fact, CNBC reported, based on FBI statistics, that in 2023, the state had the lowest number of murders in over 40 years. But, the poor air quality deducted points for the state, resulting in a score of 201 out of 265.

4. Minnesota

Minnesota is inclusive.(Shutterstock)

Minnesota is another state that takes inclusivity seriously, with strong worker and reproductive rights standing strong to safeguard its residents. Although, despite having a strong healthcare sector and a relatively low number of uninsured people, it's the lack of proper child care that dragged the state down the list. As per the report, child care takes up 14% of a two-parent household’s income. On the Quality of Life score, Minnesota got 189 out of 265 points.

5. Connecticut

Connecticut has low obesity and stress levels.(Shutterstock)

The midway rank of the top 10 is taken up by Connecticut. While the state positioned itself as one of the states with the lowest crime rates in the country, along with good overall health because of a low level of obesity or stress, it's the drug-related deaths and high pollution level which makes it tank to the 5th spot, getting a score of 179 out of 265 points.

6. Hawaii

Hawaii's weak point is the health sector.(Shutterstock)

The tropical state makes its place in the top 10 because of its serene environment, low crime rate, and good air quality. But, it’s also one of the states where child care is very expensive, along with having a weak healthcare sector. According to the CNBC report, there are only 544 licensed child care centres for a population of 1.8 million. Similarly, while a large portion of the population has medical insurance, the state ranks 34th in primary care physicians per capita. Hawaii scored 173 out of 265 points.

7. North Dakota

North Dakota has weak worker protection.(Shutterstock)

North Dakota stands out because of its affordable child care. There are 462 licensed centres for fewer than 800,000 people. Moreover, a two-income household’s child care expenditure is only 9% of their income. The state also fares well in other parameters like low crime, clean air, low levels of stress, and food security. But the state’s weak point is worker protections. According to the report, it ranks 40th on the Oxfam scorecard because it meets only a meagre three out of the 16 criteria the organisation sets for worker protection. North Dakota got 171 out of 265 points.

8. Massachusetts

Massachusetts has poor air quality.(Shutterstock)

There was a three-way tie between three states: Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Virginia, with the same score of 167 out of 279 points, making up the last three spots in the top ten. So, finer details were considered to rank them individually. Massachusetts ranked highest among the three, as it is the healthiest state in the nation due to low rates of premature death, according to the United Health Foundation. Similarly, the state scores well on worker protections, particularly in safeguarding the right to organise. But it struggles with poor air quality and expensive child care.

9. Nebraska

Nebraska has poor childcare.(Shutterstock)

Nebraska, located in the Midwestern U.S., takes up the second-to-last spot on the top 10 list. While the state is safe due to its low crime rate, clean air, and low stress levels, child care is very expensive and limited. There are only 864 licensed child care centres, and it costs almost 15% of a two-parent household’s income. To add to this, reproductive rights are also limited, as the state bans abortion after 12 weeks and does not include it in private insurance.

10. Virginia

Virginia has high childcare as well.(Shutterstock)

Virginia is the last state to make it to the top 10 among the 50 states. Northern Virginia, especially, is densely populated, with a whopping 2.6 million people living within just 1,300 square miles. But the CNBC report states that it doesn’t always feel overcrowded. Moreover, the state performs well in other key areas, such as having a low crime rate and ranking among the top ten in physical activity, indicating good health among its residents.

Air quality is generally decent, except in areas near the D.C. metro region, which face higher levels of pollution. But, child care is a concern here too, due to high costs. There are only 1,500 licensed child care centres for a population of 8.8 million people, making access difficult with high expenses.