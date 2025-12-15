Top surgeon with 20 years experience shares 3 tips if you stand 8-12 hours at job: ‘This becomes essential after 30’

Leading a life of hustle often takes its toll on the body if one doesn't adopt measures that can safeguard their overall wellbeing. While diet, sleep and overall fitness are taken seriously, we often forget the one part of our body that takes the most brunt of a hectic lifestyle. Don’t let your legs pay the price for your hustle.( Freepik)

According to Dr Pankaj Walecha, one of India’s leading hip and knee surgeons with over 20 years of experience, director and head of the department of robotic joint replacement at Sarvodaya Healthcare, Faridabad, your legs shouldn't pay the price for your busy schedule.

Sharing an Instagram post on November 25, Dr Walecha said, “I do 8-10 surgeries a day. There are some mornings when I don’t even feel like getting out of bed. By the time the fifth surgery is done, I’m running on black coffee and a handful of nuts.”

But if you’re on your feet all day - you could be a nurse, teacher, chef, makeup artist, or an OT technician - Dr Walecha's advice is simple: “Don’t let your legs pay the price for your hustle.”

Here are his 3 non-negotiables to protect your veins, muscles, and sanity when your job needs you standing 8 to 12 hours:

1. Compression socks = uniform

Dr Walecha stressed that wearing compression socks should not be optional if you are on your feet for 8 to 12 hours or more. He recommends, “Medical-grade compression (15–20 mmHg) keeps your blood flowing and reduces the risk of varicose veins, swelling, and long-term damage. Invest in a good pair. Your future self will thank you.”

2. Mid-shift reset

Take 2 minutes to reset your body between shifts. “Stand near a wall and do 20 deep heel raises + 10 slow ankle rolls in each direction. It’s a reset for your circulation and calf pump. Small habit. Big difference,” Dr Walecha suggested.

3. End-of-day drain

Lastly, he said that before dinner or even a shower, lie down with your legs up against the wall for 10 minutes. It provides instant relief and reverses the gravity pull your legs have fought all day.

“This becomes essential after age 30. Don’t wait till you’re limping into bed every night. Start now. Protect your legs like the tools they are,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.