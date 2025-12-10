Orthopaedic surgeon shares week-by-week breakdown of joint replacement surgery recovery process

For many people, the idea of joint replacement surgery is daunting - not just because of the operation itself, but because of the fear of a long, painful, and uncertain recovery. Some delay or avoid surgery altogether simply because they don’t know what to expect in the weeks and months that follow. Yet understanding how recovery actually progresses, along with its realistic challenges and achievable milestones, can make all the difference when deciding whether to take this life-changing step. Recovery from joint replacement surgery is a slow but steady process.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Also Read | Orthopaedic surgeon shares age-wise tips for strong bones: From teens, 20s to 30s

Dr Akhilesh Rathi - the Director of Robotic Joint Replacement, Sports Injuries and Orthopaedics at Sri Action Balaji Hospital and the Founder of Rathi Orthopaedic and Spine Clinic at Dwarka, New Delhi - has shared a detailed week-by-week breakdown of the recovery process following joint replacement surgery with HT Lifestyle.

He notes that many patients are unaware of how steadily and gradually the recovery journey unfolds. Each week comes with its own progress, hurdles, and encouraging breakthroughs. He emphasises, “Long-term success depends on understanding this timeline, committing to physiotherapy, and maintaining a steady, positive outlook throughout the healing process.”

Week-by-week recovery process

Week 1: Regaining the basics

Dr Rathi explains that the first week primarily focuses on effective pain management, gentle movement, and supported walking as part of early rehabilitation. Patients also usually begin physiotherapy within 24 hours, which may come as a surprise for many people. He highlights, “Early mobilisation is essential - it reduces complications and boosts confidence.” Most patients can sit up, stand, and take a few assisted steps by the end of this week.

Week 2-3: Building strength and independence

According to the surgeon, “By the second and third week, swelling begins to reduce and movements become more comfortable. Physiotherapists guide patients through exercises that improve strength in surrounding muscles. This is the phase where discipline matters more than motivation.” He adds that daily activities - such as using the restroom independently and walking short distances indoors - become easier.

By week four or five, patients start regaining their walking abilities. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

Week 4-5: Returning to normal routine

Around a month after surgery, many patients are able to carry out light household tasks and also start walking longer distances. Dr Rathi explains, “Pain significantly reduces, and mobility improves steadily. Patients also begin balance and flexibility exercises, which are crucial for long-term joint protection. Most people can drive (if advised as safe), manage stairs slowly, and return to desk jobs around this time.”

Week 6-8: Regaining strength and stability

By six to eight weeks, the new joint begins to feel more naturally integrated and aligned with your body. According to Dr Rathi, patients can typically walk without support during this period, and enjoy activities like morning walks, light yoga, and simple stretches. He emphasises, “This is when patients truly start experiencing the life-changing benefits of the surgery.”

Week 9-12: Back to active living

By the three-month mark, most patients can return to normal physical functioning and are able to resume everyday activities, including travelling, following low-impact fitness routines, and enjoying long outdoor walks. The surgeon states, “Muscle strength continues improving, and stiffness reduces with consistent exercises. Follow-up visits ensure the joint is healing exactly as expected.”

Beyond 3 months: Back to normal

Dr Rathi highlights, “By now, the artificial joint blends seamlessly into daily life. Patients regain freedom of movement, enjoy pain-free mobility, and return to hobbies they once gave up - gardening, long drives, social events, or simply walking without fear of pain.” He adds that to maintain a stable and active life, regular exercise, effective weight management, and routine medical check-ups can significantly help extend the longevity of the joint for many years.

Dr Rathi concludes, “Joint replacement isn’t the end of your problems - it is the beginning of your possibilities. Recovery may be slow, but every week brings you closer to the life you deserve. When patients combine medical guidance with their own determination, the results are truly remarkable. Surgery gives you the new joint, but your commitment gives it life”.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.