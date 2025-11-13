Orthopaedic surgeon shares age-wise tips for strong bones: From teens, 20s to 30s

Bone health evolves as you age. Long before bone issues begin to show up, you need to start adopting habits that help in maintaining strength, flexibility and density. Building bone strength is essential as it reduces the risks of fractures, joint issues and osteoporosis. Lifestyle habits, from exercise to diet, support bone health, keeping you resilient even in later years. Bone health's foundation is in your lifestyle. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand what should be the bone health priorities for each age group, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Amyn Rajani, Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon specialising in arthroscopy, joint replacement and sports injuries. As per him, the foundation of bone strength is laid much earlier in life, even before you enter your 30s.

“Bones are living tissue. They continuously remodel themselves, building and breaking down throughout life," Dr Rajani added, highlighting that habits and lifestyle choices contribute to lifelong bone health.

Tweaking the lifestyle choices is essential because Dr Ranjan asserted that the 30s mark the stage of peak bone mass, the point at which bones are at their strongest and densest. The habits formed in your teens and 20s influence the shaping of bone health later in life.

Teens (13–19 years)

As per the doctor, almost 90% of total bone mass develops during adolescence, from puberty to the late teens. Habits during this time lay the foundation for lifelong bone health.

Dr Rajani recommended focusing on nutrition.“Calcium and Vitamin D are vital for bone growth. Include milk, yoghurt, cheese, green veggies and almonds in the diet. Get 15-20 minutes of sunlight daily for Vitamin D,” he recommended.

During this time, one should also focus on physical activities and avoid certain postures. Elaborating on this, the orthopaedic surgeon added, “To develop dense and strong bones, teenagers must lead an active life, especially with weight-bearing exercises such as running, skipping, basketball, or dancing. They must also be careful not to spend long hours bent over mobile phones or routinely carry heavy loads such as bags, as these can affect the alignment of their spine. ”

Teenagers may also have the habit of indulging in junk food. But the orthopaedic surgeon cautioned, “Teens should avoid sugary soft drinks and processed foods as these can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb calcium, which would eventually lead to less strong bones.”

Twenties

Next up, for the twenties, Dr Ranjani revealed that it's a decade of changes, juggling jobs, studies and social activities. But one shouldn't neglect bone health.

Dr Ranjani emphasised staying active.“At this age, one must aim for at least 30–45 minutes of physical activity daily, such as walking, cycling, lifting weights, or playing a physical sport.”

The phase of the twenties also sees a lot of work pressure, stuck in front of a laptop for long hours. But it is vital to take necessary breaks and maintain posture for bone health.“Today, when most people spend too much time looking at digital screens, it is easy to forget that our body posture deserves our attention and care too. For better skeleton health, one should keep the screen at eye level, feet flat on the floor and take a short break every hour,” he added.

Lastly, nutrition should be maintained with a steady supply of calcium, protein and micronutrients, as per the surgeon. The 20s also come with a lot of stress, so it is vital to counter this with mindful practices. The doctor noted, "Practices like Yoga and breathing exercises can make a lot of difference in keeping one’s mind calm and relaxed.

Thirties

When you turn 30s, your bones reach an important milestone. The surgeon revealed, “By the time we hit our 30s, the body shifts gears from building bones to maintaining them.” So, 30 onwards, it is no longer about growth because you have reached the peak. Now it is all about prevention and preservation. In this phase, you introduce nutrients. Dr Ranjani revealed that bones 30 onwards require more than just calcium. “Bones also require protein, Vitamin K, and magnesium. A balanced diet with dairy, lean meat, lentils, fruits, and vegetables keeps this mix right.”

To maintain bone health, you have to include strength-training exercises. Dr Ranjani suggested, “Indulge in strength training, Pilates, or resistance band workouts. These also lower the risk of falls later in life.”

Work pressure may also increase, with a high likelihood of your lifestyle turning sedentary. To avoid this, the surgeon recommended that one should stand, stretch, or walk every 45 minutes to keep muscles active, especially if they have desk-bound jobs.

In the 30s, the orthopaedic surgeon highlighted that one can get a simple blood test for Vitamin D and calcium levels, and a bone density scan if needed, as a way to identify the early signs of weakening bones.

Bone health's requirments evolve with age, as it grows and reaches the peak. While in the teens, the focus was on building a strong foundation, the 20s are about strengthening and protecting the bones. Lastly, as one reaches their 30s, the focus shifts to preservation and prevention, monitoring bone health to maintain density and preventing bone loss.

