Noida orthopaedic surgeon shares top foods children should have in diets for strong bones: Spinach, yoghurt and more

Children are at a phase where they are brimming with energy, running, jumping and constantly on the move. This boundless, bubbling enthusiasm also means their bones need extra care so that they remain strong and support whatever shenanigans they are pulling off every day. The growing years are also the building blocks of their bone health, and nutrition plays a very important role in keeping them agile. Kids jump, tumble and run around a lot. Make sure their bones are well-secured with the help of nutrition. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To learn about which nutrients are a must for resilient bones, Dr Bharat Goswami, consultant and orthopaedic surgeon at Fortis Hospital in Greater Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle the key nutrients which set the framework for healthy bones.

“Kids need the right nutrition to build strong bones, mainly through adequate intake of calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K, and other nutrients," Dr Goswami named some of the vital nutrients.

Here are the sources of these nutrients. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

1. Calcium

The first nutrient that Dr Goswami recommended was calcium. According to him, it is ‘fundamental’ for bone development and strength, setting the key foundation for a child's overall bone health.

Revealing how much calcium a kid needs, he said, “Kids require around 1300 mg of calcium daily for optimal bone health.”

The orthopaedic doctor revealed these sources, for both dairy and non-dairy:

1. Dairy: Milk, yoghurt, and cheese.

2. Non-dairy: Green leafy vegetables (broccoli, bok choy, mustard greens, amaranth), soybean-based foods (soy milk, tofu, soy chunks), chickpeas, fish with edible bones (sardines, salmon, rohu), nuts (almonds, walnuts), and fortified plant-based drinks (soy or almond milk).



2. Vitamin D

Second is Vitamin D. Without enough Vitamin D, even a calcium-rich diet may not fully support bone development. As per the orthopaedic surgeon, it facilitates calcium absorption and bone mineralisation. So, in simpler words, vitamin D is what helps to unlock your body's capacity to absorb calcium from food. And mineralisation means strengthening the bones by adding minerals. It helps to deposit calcium into the bones, making it all the more critical to prioritise vitamin D.

Dr Goswami revealed the recommended intake, “Recommended intake is around 600 IU daily for children, though some research supports at least 1000 IU for good bone health.” He also cautioned that children suffer from vitamin D deficiency, making supplements a common recommendation to bridge the nutritional gap.

Here are the natural sources of Vitamin D as suggested by the orthopaedic surgeon:

Sunlight

Fatty fish (salmon, sardines)

Egg yolks

Fortified foods such as cereals and milk

3. Vitamin K

Strengthening bone requires teamwork, and among the key players, vitamin K is a nutrient that also helps with calcium absorption.

“Vitamin K regulates calcium levels and supports bone mineralisation,” Dr Goswami said. Some of the sources of vitamin K, as the doctor recommended, are egg yolk and leafy greens like spinach.

Other than calcium, vitamin D and vitamin K, protein and minerals like magnesium, the orthopaedic surgeon noted, also contribute to bone development. Above all, a balanced diet is what helps to ensure all the nutrients work together for good bone health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.