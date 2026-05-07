Trisha Krishnan at 43 redefines fitness with rigorous gym workout: Boxing to deadlifts and squats
Trisha Krishnan continues to prove that age is just a number, sharing a video of her high-octane workout regimen that helps her stay at the top of her game.
While many might think a simple morning walk is enough to maintain health, Trisha Krishnan is debunking that myth. At 43, the actor is taking her fitness to new heights, trading the sidewalk for the squat rack in a video showcasing her fitness routine. Also read | MS Dhoni-backed Bengaluru start-up Tagda Raho is turning Indian gada into a workout for Gen Z and even 70-year-olds
Trisha's workout: a masterclass in functional strength
On February 7, Trisha shared a glimpse into her rigorous training session on Instagram, proving that her fitness is backed by serious sweat equity and grit.
Trisha’s workout isn't just about aesthetics; it’s a comprehensive approach to functional strength, balance, and explosive power. Her routine incorporates a blend of compound movements and stability challenges that target every muscle group:
1. Kettlebell squat to overhead press
Trisha kicks off her circuit with a dynamic kettlebell movement. By transitioning from a deep squat into a full overhead press, she engages her glutes, quads, and core while simultaneously building shoulder stability.
2. Bulgarian split squats
Known as one of the most effective (and gruelling) lower-body exercises, Trisha utilises the Bulgarian split squat to isolate her quads and improve unilateral balance. This exercise is key for maintaining the lean, toned physique she is known for.
3. Stability training on the bosu ball{{/usCountry}}
3. Stability training on the bosu ball{{/usCountry}}
To challenge her core and proprioception, Trisha performs overhead dumbbell presses while standing on a bosu ball. This requires immense focus and small stabiliser muscle engagement to prevent a fall, highlighting her impressive athletic coordination.{{/usCountry}}
To challenge her core and proprioception, Trisha performs overhead dumbbell presses while standing on a bosu ball. This requires immense focus and small stabiliser muscle engagement to prevent a fall, highlighting her impressive athletic coordination.{{/usCountry}}
Trisha is into heavy lifting and boxing{{/usCountry}}
Trisha is into heavy lifting and boxing{{/usCountry}}
The actor isn't afraid of big metal. The video features Trisha performing hex bar deadlifts, which are considered a safer alternative to the traditional barbell deadlift, allowing heavy loading while protecting the lower back. Also read | Should women lift weights? 5 reasons why strength training is non-negotiable
To round out her power-up, she goes in for a high-intensity boxing session – boxing serves as the ultimate HIIT (High-Intensity interval training) finisher, boosting cardiovascular endurance while refining reflexes and agility.
Trisha's secret to longevity
Trisha’s transition from 'just walking' to a dedicated strength and conditioning program serves as an inspiration to fans. "Me, who once thought walking was enough, trying to power up for the weekend," Trisha shared in her caption, reminding her followers that consistency and stepping out of one's comfort zone are the true secrets to her fitness and beauty. Also read | Walking is great but what if it could be better? Lifestyle coach shares 5 ways to upgrade it
Whether she is donning a stunning saree on the big screen or sweat-drenched gym gear, Trisha is proving that 43 is simply the start of a new, stronger chapter.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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