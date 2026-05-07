Trisha Krishnan at 43 redefines fitness with rigorous gym workout: Boxing to deadlifts and squats

While many might think a simple morning walk is enough to maintain health, Trisha Krishnan is debunking that myth. At 43, the actor is taking her fitness to new heights, trading the sidewalk for the squat rack in a video showcasing her fitness routine. Also read | MS Dhoni-backed Bengaluru start-up Tagda Raho is turning Indian gada into a workout for Gen Z and even 70-year-olds

Trisha's workout: a masterclass in functional strength

Trisha Krishnan elevates her fitness game with a rigorous training routine featuring deadlifts, boxing, and stability exercises. (Instagram/ trishakrishnan)

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On February 7, Trisha shared a glimpse into her rigorous training session on Instagram, proving that her fitness is backed by serious sweat equity and grit.

Trisha’s workout isn't just about aesthetics; it’s a comprehensive approach to functional strength, balance, and explosive power. Her routine incorporates a blend of compound movements and stability challenges that target every muscle group:

1. Kettlebell squat to overhead press

Trisha kicks off her circuit with a dynamic kettlebell movement. By transitioning from a deep squat into a full overhead press, she engages her glutes, quads, and core while simultaneously building shoulder stability.

2. Bulgarian split squats

Known as one of the most effective (and gruelling) lower-body exercises, Trisha utilises the Bulgarian split squat to isolate her quads and improve unilateral balance. This exercise is key for maintaining the lean, toned physique she is known for.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Stability training on the bosu ball {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Stability training on the bosu ball {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To challenge her core and proprioception, Trisha performs overhead dumbbell presses while standing on a bosu ball. This requires immense focus and small stabiliser muscle engagement to prevent a fall, highlighting her impressive athletic coordination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To challenge her core and proprioception, Trisha performs overhead dumbbell presses while standing on a bosu ball. This requires immense focus and small stabiliser muscle engagement to prevent a fall, highlighting her impressive athletic coordination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trisha is into heavy lifting and boxing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha is into heavy lifting and boxing {{/usCountry}}

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The actor isn't afraid of big metal. The video features Trisha performing hex bar deadlifts, which are considered a safer alternative to the traditional barbell deadlift, allowing heavy loading while protecting the lower back. Also read | Should women lift weights? 5 reasons why strength training is non-negotiable

To round out her power-up, she goes in for a high-intensity boxing session – boxing serves as the ultimate HIIT (High-Intensity interval training) finisher, boosting cardiovascular endurance while refining reflexes and agility.

Trisha's secret to longevity

Trisha’s transition from 'just walking' to a dedicated strength and conditioning program serves as an inspiration to fans. "Me, who once thought walking was enough, trying to power up for the weekend," Trisha shared in her caption, reminding her followers that consistency and stepping out of one's comfort zone are the true secrets to her fitness and beauty. Also read | Walking is great but what if it could be better? Lifestyle coach shares 5 ways to upgrade it

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Whether she is donning a stunning saree on the big screen or sweat-drenched gym gear, Trisha is proving that 43 is simply the start of a new, stronger chapter.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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