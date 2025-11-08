Trying to relax before bed? Yoga expert shares 3 step evening routine for deep relaxation

After a long day at work or a social hangout, there's an innate urge to find something that acts as an outlet to release the day's exhaustion. That release for relaxation is usually resorted to sources of instant gratification, from slouching on a couch binging comfort shows, mindless snacking or doomscrolling. But all these are temporary and do not offer true respite. True relaxation is much more mindful and far less stimulating than the buzz and blue lights of devices. Calm yourself down with the help of yoga so you can relax in the evening and sleep better. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

So, how do you relax holistically? Without any devices? Indira C H, yoga expert at cult, told HT Lifestyle that it can be done with the help of a combination of yoga asanas and breathwork.

“I recommend a combination of five yoga poses, two pranayama techniques, and a short Yoga Nidra session. This routine can help to unwind and achieve a restful night's sleep, improving your overall well-being,” Indira said. The evening rest routine is well-rounded and takes care of both mind and body.

The sequence begins with a set of yoga asanas, followed by pranayamas and yoga nidra.

Yoga routine

The yoga routine contains three asanas. Indira revealed the instructions for each:

Start with the Single Leg Pigeon Pose, holding it for 10 breaths on each leg to open the hips.

Follow up with the Butterfly Pose, extending your hands forward for 10 breaths to ease tension in the back and shoulders.

For deeper relaxation, try a supported Child’s Pose. Use two pillows, stack them, and bend forward onto them with your arms extended, and your head turned to one side. Remain in this pose for at least 20 breaths or longer until your mind begins to calm down.

Breathing exercise

Now that you have stretched and released the stress from your muscles, let's also take a moment to calm your mind and regulate your breathing. Yoga expert Indira shared how to do the breathing exercise,"Sit upright and practice alternate nostril breathing for 10 rounds, followed by 10 rounds of Bhramari, a humming bee breath that soothes the nervous system."

Wrap up with Yoga Nidra

To complete the evening relaxation routine, Yoga Nidra, also known as yogic sleep, is suggested by the yoga expert. According to her, it helps to gain body and breath awareness. Yoga Nidra is not like regular sleep or lying down. It gently helps you focus, making it highly restorative in value.

Indira shared these steps for Yoga Nidra:

Lie down comfortably and start by taking note of the sounds around you without judgment.

Slowly scan your body from toe to head, acknowledging the sensations.

Shift your focus to your breath, counting backwards from 21 to 1.

You might find yourself drifting to sleep as you count; if not, repeat the breath count a couple more times.

Calming your mind down before bed ensures you get good quality sleep, something that can be challenging when you are constantly surrounded by devices. Even if social media offers a temporary, artificial dopamine boost with its stream of brainrot humour and highly personal memes, at the end of the day, it's the mindfulness that counts and truly helps to rest.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.