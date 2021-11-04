Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tusshar Kapoor slays fitness goals in animal flow workout
Tusshar Kapoor slays fitness goals in animal flow workout

Tusshar Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram stories, where he can be seen working out in beast mode. The video was originally shared by the official page of his gym, which was further reshared by Tusshar on his stories.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 08:32 AM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Tusshar Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not working, is often seen in his favourite place doing his favourite thing – in the gym, working out. Tusshar Kapoor swears by high intensity workouts and some of them are not for the faint-hearted.

The actor also keeps sharing snippets of his gym diaries on his Instagram profile to try and motivate his fans to take up fitness seriously. On Wednesday, Tusshar gave us a glimpse of how he is preparing for the festive week of Diwali ahead and we are smitten.

ALSO READ: For Tusshar Kapoor, Saturdays look like this…

In the video, Tusshar can be seen doing squats by holding a fitness ball and then stretching his body with a plank position over the ball. The actor can be seen performing this intense routine in his gym. Dressed in a grey tee shirt and a grey pair of trousers, Tusshar can be seen engrossed in his fitness routine. The actor is preparing for Diwali, like this.

Tusshar Kapoor's instagram story. (Instagram/@tusshark89)

Tusshar keeps sharing snippets of his gym diaries on his Instagram profile. A few days back, Tusshar shared a set of videos featuring his fitness routine. In the video, Tusshar can be seen working on his arm muscles with battle ropes and then working on his abdomen by doing a leg exercise. “Saturdays be like,” he wrote.

Tusshar Kapoor also seeks spirituality through yoga, sometimes. A few days back, the actor attempted the Bakasana position and aced it to perfection. “Life is available only in the present moment. Have a beautiful Weekend!! Peace out,” he wrote.

Tusshar’s fitness snippets keep serving us with the necessary dollop of motivation to hit the gym.

