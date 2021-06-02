Tusshar Kapoor has no plans to get married: 'Will not share myself with anybody now or in future'

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is happy as a single father to his son Laksshya. Not only did the actor choose to become a dad through surrogacy in 2016, he also states that he has no plans of getting married in the future either.

Speaking with a leading daily, Tusshar said that he had no doubts about his choices. When asked if he feels the need to tie the knot someday, he said, "Never, because I wouldn't have gone through the process of becoming a single parent if I had any doubts about it. I did it at a time and age when I was ready for it and willing to take on the responsibility. I feel like I'm taking the right step. And as of today, I feel like my day is fulfilled because I have so many things to do with my son. There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share myself with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So all's well that ends well," he said.





Tusshar said in another interview to Hindustan Times that parenting is more than simply gender-defined roles. "Parental instincts are universal and definitely not gender-specific. Some friends from the US exposed me to the idea of being a single parent, with examples of a few people who chose this route and started a family," he said.

Also read: Nisha Rawal accepts she has bipolar disorder: 'But I am not a psycho. I am not ashamed about it'

He said that it was filmmaker Prakash Jha who suggested to him that he should become a father through surrogacy. “A mother changes the diaper and feeds the children; people think that’s all there is to parenting. Parenting is as vast as a galaxy. Parenting starts with unconditional love followed by being involved in your child’s growth in life and standing by them through milestones. A father has a different way of expressing their feelings- they can be less protective with a different style of parenting. The attitude and approach may be different, but the instincts and feelings are all the same,” Tusshar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON