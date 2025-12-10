UK doctor warns endometriosis is a chronic condition not just a women's issue; addresses ‘medical myopia’ around it

For too long, endometriosis has been dismissed as merely a women’s gynaecological issue - a painful but localised reproductive condition that rarely receives the seriousness afforded to other chronic diseases. Yet, when left untreated, endometriosis can behave as a deeply invasive, systemic disorder, capable of spreading far beyond the uterus and severely disrupting everyday life. Endometriosis a chronic condition, according to Dr Rajan.(Pexel)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based doctor and health content creator, is starting an important conversation about the far-reaching impact of endometriosis as a chronic condition - one that extends beyond women alone. In an Instagram video posted on December 9, the surgeon explains that endometriosis is a highly invasive, systemic condition that does not remain confined to the uterus but can affect almost every organ system in the body, when left untreated.

What is endometriosis?

For decades, endometriosis has been misunderstood as merely a “women’s issue” - a narrowly defined gynaecological condition thought to be confined to the female reproductive system. However, Dr Rajan challenges this long-held misconception, reframing endometriosis as a complex, chronic condition rather than a limited gynaecological issue.

He explains, “Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other sites such as the pelvic cavity, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. Endometrioid tissue has even been found on the bladder, the intestines, diaphragm, lungs, and brain. Untreated, it can cause infertility and generally ruin lives.”

Medical myopia around endometriosis

The surgeon highlights the narrow outlook associated with endometriosis as just a gynaecological issue and states, “It's a stark metaphor for how the medical system often misplaces its priorities when it comes to women's health. We insist on pigeon-holing diseases like endometriosis into narrow gynecological categories. If it doesn't disrupt the reproductive system, it's dismissed as irrelevant. But this is medical myopia. Endometriosis is not just a woman's problem.”

According to Dr Rajan, endometriosis is a chronic, systemic condition which is highly intrusive and capable of invading and disrupting nearly every bodily system. He explains that in rare cases, endometriosis has been detected as far as the diaphragm - and astonishingly, even within the eye!

The doctor elaborates further, saying, “The plaques and lesions can invade pelvic nerves, inflame the peritoneum - the inner lining of the abdominal cavity; distort bowel function; and even travel as far as the diaphragm to cause chest pain, shortness of breath, and even hemoptysis - coughing up blood. In fact, there's even been at least one case report in the medical literature of endometriosis found in the eye.”

Dr Rajan also draws on his own experience as a surgeon, recalling firsthand encounters with endometriosis in unexpected clinical settings. “I’ve had lots of very unexpected but frequent interactions with endometriosis in my career and it’s not only opened my eyes about patient advocacy but changed my world view of medicine,” he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.