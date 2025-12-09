What is the ideal menstrual cycle? Embryologist Dr Cuterus explains the normal menstrual window; when to worry

Is bleeding for just two days a red flag for poor reproductive health - or perfectly normal? With social media fuelling anxiety around periods, it’s easy to second-guess what a “healthy” menstrual cycle should look like. The truth is, there’s a wide normal range for cycle length and bleeding days, and it can differ from person to person. Understanding what actually signals optimal health can help you separate myths from medical facts. Read more to find out what a healthy menstrual cycle looks like. (Pexel)

Dr Tanaya Narendra, a Oxford-trained embryologist, medical doctor, sexual health educator and scientist, popularly known as Dr Cuterus on social media, is breaking down what a healthy menstrual cycle looks like - and it can differ from person to person. In an Instagram video posted on December 8, the embryologist breaks down the ideal gap between menstrual cycles and explains how many days period bleeding should typically last for optimal reproductive health.

What is the normal menstrual window?

Dr Narendra points out that there are widespread misconceptions around what truly counts as a normal number of bleeding days during your period. She debunks these myths, emphasising, “Is it dangerous for period bleeding to last only two days? You must have seen many videos on Instagram telling you that just two days of bleeding is a huge problem. Oh my god, what will happen? The world will be ruined, your body will be destroyed. Nothing like that happens.”

She dispels the misconceptions and explains how biology actually works. According to the embryologist, “If your period bleeding lasts for two days to seven days - two days to seven days of bleeding is normal, and if the period is arriving in a gap of 21 to 35 days, then it's fine.”

When to see a doctor?

As long as your cycle falls within the 21-to-35-day range, your body is functioning optimally, according to Dr Narendra. Problems may arise when the gap shortens to fewer than 21 days or stretches beyond 35 days. She highlights, “If it is arriving in a gap of less than 21 days, or in a gap of more than 35 days - it hasn’t arrived for 40 to 50 days - then you need to see your doctor.”

The embryologist explains that both shortened and prolonged cycles can occur for a range of underlying reasons - and these fluctuations may also directly influence the heaviness, duration and regularity of your menstrual flow. She explains, “There are many conditions that can make your period come too early or too late. Or they can make your bleeding very light or increase it significantly.”

Going through a hormone test or physical examination helps doctors diagnose the underlying reason for menstrual cycle disruptions, and the doctor highlights the importance of seeking medical attention when the need arises, instead of relying on social media advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.