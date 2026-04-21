UK surgeon explains how meal timing impacts weight loss, why eating more calories early in the day is better

When it comes to healthy eating, it is not just about what one eats but also when they eat it. Losing weight is often boiled down to simply creating a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than the body burns throughout the day. However, this is an oversimplification of the process.

Starting the day with a heavy breakfast and progressively eating lighter meals helps in the weight loss journey, shares Dr Rajan. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 21, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, explained how the timing of food influences weight loss and metabolic health while referencing a clinical study conducted in 2013.

Impact of calorie consumption based on timing

Dr Rajan shared the findings of a 2013 study where overweight women trying to lose weight were split into two groups. Both groups were kept on a similar diet with the same total calorie intake throughout the day.

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{{^usCountry}} However, one group had most of the calories loaded into their morning meal, and their meals were progressively lighter. The opposite was true for the second group. After 12 weeks, the first group showed significantly more progress in terms of weight loss compared to the second group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, one group had most of the calories loaded into their morning meal, and their meals were progressively lighter. The opposite was true for the second group. After 12 weeks, the first group showed significantly more progress in terms of weight loss compared to the second group. {{/usCountry}}

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In Dr Rajan’s words, “In a 2013 study, researchers took overweight women with metabolic syndrome and split them into two groups. Both groups ate 1400 calories per day for 12 weeks - identical total calories. Group one had a big breakfast, 700 calories for breakfast, 500 calories at lunch, and 200 at dinner, while group two had a big dinner. 200 calories at breakfast, 500 for lunch, and 700 calories at dinner.

The big breakfast group lost almost twice as much weight, 8.7 kg versus 3.6 kg. Waist circumference drops significantly more in the big breakfast group. Same calories, but opposite metabolic outcomes.”

Why loading calories early in the day helps lose weight

According to Dr Rajan, there are three major reasons why consuming more calories early in the day helps to metabolise it better and leads to less fat storage than consuming them later. They are as follows:

Insulin sensitivity is higher in the morning. “Your cells respond better to insulin earlier in the day, meaning that glucose is cleared more efficiently,” shared the surgeon. Digestive enzyme secretion and gut motility are at their peak in the morning. Thus, the food gets digested better. The gut microbiome is more metabolically active earlier in the day.

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“Eating bigger meals when your body is primed to process them makes metabolic sense. And eating very large meals when your body's winding down for sleep means you're working against your circadian rhythm,” explained Dr Rajan.

“If you eat more total calories than you burn, you'll still gain weight regardless of timing. But when you eat those calories clearly influences how your body processes them, as well as how hungry you feel and your metabolic health markers. So maybe just try a big breakfast, moderate lunch, and a light dinner to see how it makes you feel,” he suggested.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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