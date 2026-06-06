Unexplained nausea and vomiting? Neurologist reveals warning signs when it may be a medical emergency

Nausea and vomiting are common and are usually linked to stomach-related issues, whether it is vomiting due to acidity, food poisoning or nausea triggered by motion sickness on hilly roads with hairpin bends. But when they happen repeatedly without any obvious or explainable cause, the problem may not be related to the gut. In some cases, the cause can actually be in the brain!ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares 5 constipation warning signs that could signal a medical emergency: Abdominal pain to vomiting

If you are vomiting and experiencing nausea without any apparent cause, chances are that the cause can be traced back to neurological health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Why do vomiting and nausea happen when someone is silently suffering from a neurological condition? We asked a neurologist to unpack the physiological connection and explain when these seemingly simple symptoms, which are dismissed because they can be managed at home, may actually signal something serious or even become a medical emergency. Dr Manoj Khanal, Director - neurology at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, provided his insights and helped connect the dots between nausea, vomiting and brain health.

“Unexplained vomiting and nausea occurs due to overstimulation of the chemoreceptors trigger zone (CTZ) or the brain stem vomiting centre in the lower brain stem or medulla,” Dr Khanal said, sharing how when certain areas in brains are overstimulated because of any existing neurological condition, then body may show signs of nausea and vomiting, despite absence of digestive ailments.

What are the neurological causes?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many neurological reasons may cause vomiting. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Here are the 6 causes, as outlined by the doctor: 1. Migraines Migraines may cause nausea and vomiting because of increased sensitivity of brainstem receptors, along with gastric stasis. 2. Vestibulopathy Inner ear disorders as BPPV or Ménière’s disease causes sensory mismatch in the balance system.

This may trigger vertigo, nausea, and vomiting. 3. Brain swelling or space-occupying lesions Conditions such as brain tumours or hydrocephalus can increase intracranial pressure that triggers vomiting reflex without nausea.

Sudden projectile vomiting, especially in the morning, can occur due to pressure on the lower brainstem.

Important sign of brain tumour. 4. ⁠CNS disorders Conditions such as multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica can cause specific lesions on the brainstem, particularly in the area postrema.

This can stimulate brainstem receptors and lead to recurrent nausea and vomiting. 5. Meningitis, encephalitis or brain infections: Infections involving the brain or its coverings can cause vomiting either by irritating the basal meninges around the lower brainstem or by directly affecting the lower brain. 6. Head injury A direct head injury or brain irritation can trigger nausea and vomiting.

In some cases, these symptoms may occur even when bleeding or structural damage is not immediately detected. Signs when recurrent nausea/vomiting could be a medical emergency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the 6 causes, as outlined by the doctor: 1. Migraines Migraines may cause nausea and vomiting because of increased sensitivity of brainstem receptors, along with gastric stasis. 2. Vestibulopathy Inner ear disorders as BPPV or Ménière’s disease causes sensory mismatch in the balance system.

This may trigger vertigo, nausea, and vomiting. 3. Brain swelling or space-occupying lesions Conditions such as brain tumours or hydrocephalus can increase intracranial pressure that triggers vomiting reflex without nausea.

Sudden projectile vomiting, especially in the morning, can occur due to pressure on the lower brainstem.

Important sign of brain tumour. 4. ⁠CNS disorders Conditions such as multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica can cause specific lesions on the brainstem, particularly in the area postrema.

This can stimulate brainstem receptors and lead to recurrent nausea and vomiting. 5. Meningitis, encephalitis or brain infections: Infections involving the brain or its coverings can cause vomiting either by irritating the basal meninges around the lower brainstem or by directly affecting the lower brain. 6. Head injury A direct head injury or brain irritation can trigger nausea and vomiting.

In some cases, these symptoms may occur even when bleeding or structural damage is not immediately detected. Signs when recurrent nausea/vomiting could be a medical emergency {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the warning signs include high fever with stiff neck. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Medical emergencies requiring immediate medical attention if projectile vomiting or nausea is accompanied by red flag symptoms. Here are some of the signs you should watch out for, as outlined by the neurologist:

1. Sudden severe headache, which might feel like the ‘worst headache of your life.’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

2. ⁠Confusion or lethargy

3. ⁠Sudden balance problem

4. Facial drooping

5. Arm or leg weakness

6. Speech problems

4. ⁠Vision blurry or double vision

5. ⁠Fever with stiff neck

6. ⁠Dysphagia or inability to keep fluids down for more than 24 hours

In the end, the doctor advised that to determine the exact cause, evaluate by brain imaging; EEG; lumbar puncture and other neurological tests.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON