Vaani Kapoor is 'stretching that comfort zone' with a Pilates session in new workout video: Watch it here

Actor Vaani Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood today, and for good reason. Apart from her films and impeccable fashion sense, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star has also made a mark with her dedication to staying healthy and eating clean. Vaani does so by including different workout forms in her regimen. However, her favourite is Pilates. And a video from her latest Pilates session proves why. The star indulged in a fun session during her workout by hanging on a bar and stretching her body in different poses.

On Monday, Vaani took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself working out on a Pilates Bar equipment by doing stretches while hanging from it. The actor captioned the video, "Stretch that comfort zone." Dressed in a blue sports bra and black tights with hair tied in a fuss-free ponytail, Vaani nailed the exercise routine. Scroll ahead to watch the video. (Also Read: Vaani Kapoor in black bralette and striped pants raises temperature in new pics)

The video begins with Vaani hanging from the bar in Inverted Downward Dog Pose. Then, she moves her body upwards, bringing it into a straight horizontal position. She followed it by stretching herself in the Inverted Cobra Pose. After staying in the pose for a few seconds, Vaani moved back to the Downward Dog Pose. While Vaani did the exercise in a flow, each position has several benefits for our body. Read on to know more.

Downward Dog Pose Benefits:

Downward Dog Pose stretches the lower body, including the hamstrings, calves, and ankles. It also strengthens the upper body, stimulates blood flow, improves posture, tunes the foot muscles, and improves the blood flow in the body.

Cobra Pose Benefits:

Cobra Pose helps reduce symptoms of depression, relieve lower back pain, alleviate inflammation, improve sleep, and enhance better posture. It also stretches the chest, lungs, shoulders, and abdomen, tones the buttocks, stimulates abdominal organs and relieves stress.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor will be seen next with actor Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. The film is produced under the Yash Raj Films banner and directed by Karan Malhotra. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.