Vitamin D intake: How much is too much? Doctor shares tips on dosage, timing and more

Vitamin D is one of the most essential nutrients of the body required for body health, calcium absorption and overall wellbeing. While it is mandatory to have a daily Vitamin D intake, excess consumption can be hazardous. Excess consumption of Vitamin D can be hazardous.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Navneet Arora, MD (internal medicine), FGID (infectious disease), Paras Health, Panchkula said, "Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium, a beneficial bone mineral, and the two act together to prevent osteoporosis—a disorder that leads to loss of bone and increases the risk of fracture. Vitamin D is required for muscle and nerve function and for immune protection, helping your body fight infection."

How much of Vitamin D is too much?

Dr Navneet Arora explained the downside of too much of Vitamin D intake. "Though it has several benefits, vitamin D taken in excess can be hazardous. Side effects like nausea, vomiting, weakness, dehydration, and kidney stones are seen if vitamin level in blood D is more than 375 nmol/L or 150 ng/mL. Grossly excessive intakes can even lead to kidney failure, abnormal heart rhythms, or even death. Overdose is often due to an excess of vitamin D supplements as the body's ability to convert sunlight into vitamin D is limited naturally to prevent toxicity," he said.

Vitamin D consumption should be avoided at night.(Shutterstock)

What is the recommended daily intake?

Dr Navneet Arora added that the recommended daily intake is 100 mcg (4,000 IU) for people or adults 19 and older. If found to be Vitamin D-deficient, the health expert can recommend higher dosage for a short period of time. However, the intake should be closely monitored to avoid other health complications.

When and how to consume Vitamin D?

With fatty foods: Since it is fat-soluble, vitamin D is best absorbed when taken with fatty foods. Taking it without fats will make it slower.

Timing: Taking it late at night can disrupt the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone, and cause you to have trouble sleeping.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.