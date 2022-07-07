Vitamins and minerals you must have for healthy and strong nails

The appearance of your nails and hair says a lot about your overall health. It is one of the initial signs that you might be facing health issues in near future. So, if your nails have become brittle, dry, flaky, broken or lacklustre, it is a sign that you are missing on some vital nutrients, especially vitamins and minerals that play an important role in nail growth and strength. On the other hand, if your fingernails are smooth with a pink glow, you are probably eating right. (See pics: 5 Vitamins for luscious, shiny hair: Expert shares inputs)

Depending on the nutrient deficiency, your nails could have a different appearance. Dry and cracked nails could indicate deficiency of calcium while lack of biotin could produce ridges along the nail bed. If you are not having sufficient Omega-3 in your diet, it may show up in the form of cracks in nails.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics in an interview with HT Digital lists some vitamins and minerals that are important for nail growth.

Biotin or B7 is the most essential ingredient for nail health. It prevents brittleness and improves growth. You can find biotin in liver meat, egg yolk, dairy products, yeast, fish, avocado, sweet potatoes, nuts, and seeds.

Omega 3 fatty acids especially those found in fish oil adds strength to the nails and make it shiny. You will find it in walnuts, soy, and eggs also.

Vitamin A adds support. You can find this essential vitamin in carrots, liver, and spinach.

Deficiency of vitamin B12 and B9 causes the nails to turn blue and streaked. Give your body a healthy dose of this vitamin by including citrus fruits, dark green veggies, lentils, peas, beans, nuts, meat, breakfast cereals and brussels sprouts.

Vitamin C is the building block of nails. Citrus fruits, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, green vegetables etc are good source of vitamin C.

Iron improves nail health and prevents ridges along the nails. Include dark green leafy vegetables, beef, chicken, eggs, veggies, peanuts, beans, fruits in your diet to combat iron deficiency.

Magnesium helps prevent ridges in the nails and with protein synthesis and new nail formation. Magnesium deficiency can be corrected by including whole grains such as whole wheat, quinoa, and almonds, cashews, peanuts, black beans in your diet.

Zinc is needed for replication of nail cells and improved hair growth. Oysters, breakfast cereals, beans, and seeds, make for good sources of zinc.

