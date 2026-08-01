Want a 35-year-old heart at 50? Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj says these 3 daily habits can support better heart health

Improving your health doesn't always start with a strict diet or an intense workout plan. Sometimes, the biggest changes come from the smallest daily habits repeated consistently. Highlighting this idea, cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj shared a practical August challenge, urging people to focus on one simple habit for the next 30 days. (Also read: 'Your heart is begging you to stop these 15 habits': Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares simple lifestyle changes )

Small changes can make a big difference

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“August 1st makes a pretty good day to decide whether you're going to spend the next month getting older... or getting healthier," wrote Dr Bhojraj in a July 31 Instagram post.

He pointed out that age alone does not determine heart health. "I've seen 60-year-olds with healthier hearts than people in their 40s because they finally started paying attention to the things that reduce their risk,” he says.

According to Dr. Bhojraj, while it is unrealistic to expect dramatic transformations in just one month, the body can respond surprisingly quickly to healthier daily habits. "No, your heart isn't going to become 25 years younger in 30 days. But you'd be surprised how quickly your blood pressure can improve, how much better you sleep, how much more energy you have, and how different your body feels when you stop waiting for 'someday.'"

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of chasing perfection, he encouraged people to focus on consistency by choosing just one habit and sticking to it throughout August. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of chasing perfection, he encouraged people to focus on consistency by choosing just one habit and sticking to it throughout August. {{/usCountry}}

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Three simple habits to follow this August

Dr. Bhojraj challenged his followers to pick one of these habits and not miss a single day during the month:

Go for a 10-minute walk after dinner every night. Even a short post-meal walk can support blood sugar control, aid digestion and contribute to daily physical activity.

Strength train for at least 30 minutes twice a week. Building muscle helps improve metabolic health, supports healthy ageing and benefits long-term cardiovascular health.

Put your phone away and go to bed 30 minutes earlier every night. Better sleep is linked to improved heart health, lower stress levels and better overall recovery.

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Dr. Bhojraj emphasized that the specific habit matters less than building the routine itself. "It really doesn't matter where you start as much as it matters that you just start."

His message serves as a reminder that meaningful improvements in heart health often come from simple actions repeated consistently, rather than extreme diets or short-lived fitness challenges. Even small lifestyle changes, when maintained over time, can lower cardiovascular risk and improve overall well-being.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is a board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience in traditional cardiology and a certified Functional Medicine practitioner. He is also the founder of the Well12 programme, which aims to help people improve their overall health through sustainable lifestyle interventions.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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