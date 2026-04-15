Want a healthy snack? Nutritionist shares a protein-fibre combination that supports blood sugar balance and gut health

When it comes to snacking, most people instinctively reach for ultra-processed options like chips, biscuits, instant noodles, sugary cereals, or packaged desserts – quick fixes that may satisfy cravings but often fall short on nutrition. However, healthy snacking is very much a thing, and simple combinations can make a big difference. For instance, pairing berries with Greek yoghurt creates a wholesome snack that not only keeps you fuller for longer but also delivers a range of benefits for your overall health.

Read more to find out how this combo benefits your health!(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Nutritionist shares 3 Korean secrets to staying lean, fit and healthy: Check out fitness and diet habits

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has shared three compelling reasons to start pairing berries with Greek yoghurt. In an Instagram video posted on April 14, she breaks down what happens in your body when you incorporate this combination as a healthy, everyday snack.

Blood sugar management

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Deepsikha, both berries and Greek yoghurt have a low glycaemic index, meaning they are digested and absorbed slowly into the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. In fact, this combination is particularly effective for blood sugar control, as the high protein content in Greek yoghurt further helps stabilise glucose levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Deepsikha, both berries and Greek yoghurt have a low glycaemic index, meaning they are digested and absorbed slowly into the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. In fact, this combination is particularly effective for blood sugar control, as the high protein content in Greek yoghurt further helps stabilise glucose levels. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She explains, “First, blood sugar management. Both the combinations have low glycemic load which means it is not going to give you a sugar spike. Also being rich in protein, this can actually stabilize your blood sugar.” Gut microbiome support {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explains, “First, blood sugar management. Both the combinations have low glycemic load which means it is not going to give you a sugar spike. Also being rich in protein, this can actually stabilize your blood sugar.” Gut microbiome support {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Combining berries with Greek yoghurt works synergistically to support your gut microbiome. Deepsikha highlights that berries are rich in polyphenols, which act as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria, while Greek yoghurt serves as a natural probiotic, delivering live cultures that help enhance microbial diversity and overall gut health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Combining berries with Greek yoghurt works synergistically to support your gut microbiome. Deepsikha highlights that berries are rich in polyphenols, which act as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria, while Greek yoghurt serves as a natural probiotic, delivering live cultures that help enhance microbial diversity and overall gut health. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The nutritionist notes, “Second, obviously the combination is great for your gut bugs. This can be a treat for your gut health because berries have polyphenols and Greek yogurt is a source of probiotics, two of which can actually improve your gut health.”

Nutritious snack

Lastly, Deepsikha recommends pairing berries with Greek yoghurt as a wholesome, nutrient-dense snack alternative. Together, they offer a well-balanced mix of protein and fibre – two essential nutrients that support satiety, digestive health, and overall wellbeing.

She highlights, “And third, it's a great snack alternative and being rich in protein and fibre as well.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON