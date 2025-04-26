Want to lose body fat very quickly and build muscle? Fitness coach shares 3 tips for guaranteed results in 3 months

A healthy weight loss journey involves losing body fat and building muscles. With the right nutrition and workout, it is possible to do so. Weight loss also demands a lot of dedication and consistency, and the choice of choosing healthy over anything else. It requires us to not give in to our cravings and also stay nourished with the right nutrient-rich meals. The fitness coach shared a video noting down three things that can guarantee faster weight loss in just 3 months. (Shutterstock)

On January 30, a fitness coach shared a video noting down three things that can guarantee faster weight loss in just three months. However, the routine demands that you stay focused, dedicated and consistent in our approach. “If you want to lose body fat very quickly and build muscle, these are the things that I want you to do,” the fitness coach said in the video. Also read | Fitness coach says 'eating same meals every day is a weight loss hack', shares how to shed 9 kg in 90 days

Here are the three things that the fitness coach suggested:

1. Protein-rich meal

“You're going to be eating a protein source with vegetables for every meal, breakfast, lunch and dinner. That can be chicken breast and broccoli. And whenever you want to snack, the only thing I want you to snack on is going to be fruit,” he said.

2. Cardio every day

“I want you to do 30 to 60 minutes of cardio every single day. This can be you walking. This can be you jogging or swimming. Pick something that you can enjoy, that you do every day,” the fitness coach added.

3. Lift weights

“I want you lifting weights at least 3 to 4 days a week. If you do these three things for three months consistently, no cheat days, no cheat meals, you will lose a lot of body fat and you'll build muscles. You'll have a crazy transformation,” the fitness coach assured that following this process for 3 months will ensure faster weight loss. Also read | Doctors share how to improve gut health and lose weight naturally by adding prebiotics and probiotics to your diet

According to a May 2024 article on Healthline, consuming protein very day can help us lose weight naturally. “A high protein intake boosts metabolism, reduces appetite, and affects several weight-regulating hormones. Protein can help you lose weight and belly fat, and it works via several different mechanisms,” read an excerpt of the article.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.