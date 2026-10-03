Packing a healthy lunchbox doesn’t mean transforming into a master chef or battling a picky eater. The secret isn't a total meal overhaul. It's micro-swaps. By replacing refined, sugar-heavy staples with nutrient-dense alternatives, you can double your child's fibre and protein intake without changing the meals they are fond of. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sakshi Lalwani, clinical nutritionist and expert at SunBridge Consumers, shared easy lunchbox ideas you can consider.

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Choose seasoned roasted makhana over packaged potato chips

Sakshi Lalwani highlighted that potato chips instantly become kids’ favourite, and an item of frequent consumption becomes challenging to cut off. In reality, simple carbohydrates, processed starch and high amounts of refined oil in potato chips trigger midday energy crashes. “Roasted lotus seeds (makhana) or crisp roasted chickpeas deliver the same satisfying crunch but are loaded with protein, fibre, and iron to keep kids full until the final bell,” advises Sakshi.

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Simple carbohydrates, processed starch and high amounts of refined oil in potato chips trigger midday energy crashes.

Switch from sugary chocolate drinks/juices to healthier replacements

{{^usCountry}} “Most juices and drinks available in the market have spoonfuls of sugar, making them an unhealthy choice for children,” said Sakshi. Swap them for chilled, lightly salted buttermilk (chaas) for gut-friendly probiotics, water infused with berry and mint slices or nutraceutical milk mixes like AlphaKid. It is made with clinically proven ingredients without palm oil, refined sugar, artificial colours or preservatives to support healthy growth for kids. Replace white bread sandwiches with multi-grain/whole-wheat parathas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most juices and drinks available in the market have spoonfuls of sugar, making them an unhealthy choice for children,” said Sakshi. Swap them for chilled, lightly salted buttermilk (chaas) for gut-friendly probiotics, water infused with berry and mint slices or nutraceutical milk mixes like AlphaKid. It is made with clinically proven ingredients without palm oil, refined sugar, artificial colours or preservatives to support healthy growth for kids. Replace white bread sandwiches with multi-grain/whole-wheat parathas {{/usCountry}}

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According to Sakshi, white bread spikes blood sugar and digests in minutes. Whole-grain wraps or millet/multigrain parathas offer complex carbs that provide steady, focus-boosting brain energy throughout the afternoon.

Quick tip: Pair them with pure fruit spreads sweetened with honey for a fast, delicious fix.

Try energy balls instead of chocolate bars

You don't need to skip dessert entirely. Blend dates, oats, and seeds into bite-sized energy balls, or pack almonds dipped in dark chocolate for a sweet fix packed with healthy fats and antioxidants.

Deep-frying turns lunchbox staples into oil sponges, packing them with saturated fats and inflammatory compounds.

Use smarter cooking oil for deep-fried snacks or air-fried treats

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Deep-frying turns lunchbox staples into oil sponges, packing them with saturated fats and inflammatory compounds. Swapping to an air-fryer results in cutting calories and ensuring the crispiness kids love. When cooking, swap traditional vegetable oils for a low-absorption oil with a high smoke point (olive, flaxseed and rice bran oils), which helps maintain stability, flavour, and overall food quality during cooking, making it a reliable choice for Indian cooking styles, especially during deep frying.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.