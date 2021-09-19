Watch: Katrina Kaif tones body for action-packed avatar in Salman Khan's Tiger 3

After shooting in a bio bubble in Turkey's Cappadocia, the team of director Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 is currently in Austria with lead stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and the diva recently gave a glimpse of her robust workout as she tones her body for an action-packed avatar. Katrina is training hard to perform some high-octane action scenes and her latest fitness video with workout coach Reza Katani is proof.

The new schedule of Tiger 3, which is the third film in the successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise, had begun at YRF Studios in Mumbai with lead actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan under a closely guarded set with no picture leaks. However, Katrina has been keeping fans updated with regular glimpses of her intense training session for the upcoming action flick.

Taking to her social media handle this weekend, Katrina shared a video which brushed aside our workout procrastination instantly as it gave fans and fitness enthusiasts some sneak-peeks of the diva physically challenging herself to push her body to the limit at gym. Donning a white tank top paired with monochromic Reebok shorts and spotless white sneakers, Katrina completed her athleisure look with a pair of black gloves and hair pulled back into a high sleek braid.

From jump squats to core exercises and kettlebell workouts, Katrina made jaws drop as she sweat it out during her intense training session. She shared in the caption, “I train my mind …….my body will follow ….and if it doesn’t then I just call @rezaparkview (sic).”

Benefits:

Excellent for building explosive power, jump squats are a high-intensity plyometric exercise that increase the height of one’s vertical jump by conditioning the muscles and joints of the lower body. Also called rotational jumps, they are a training that not only uses the stretch shortening cycle (SSC) to generate quick, powerful pre-stretch or counter-movements but also uses speed and force of different movements to build muscle power.

They are powerful aerobic exercises which help develop one’s body strength, power, speed, endurance and agility that are useful for virtually any sport. This in turn improves the physical performance and ability to do different activities and gives our cardiovascular system a good workout since it tends to elevate our heart rate and respiration rate.

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

A strong core influences the legs and upper body and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising and controlling the pelvis and spine. For improving one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosting energy, core exercises must be performed two to three times a week as they train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Apart from shaping a lean, toned and firm physique, kettlebells are great at working your glutes, increasing power endurance, bridging the gap between cardio and strength training and burning fat which aides in weightloss. The horn or handle of the kettlebell is often thicker than that of a dumbbell which helps in increasing grip strength.

Swinging the kettlebell can also have benefits on grip strength and it targets the practitioner’s glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings in lower body, back, shoulders and triceps in upper body and the core, all in one single move. It improves the strength, function and coordination of the posterior chain, develop speed and power with the clean and jerk and helps one in attaining the posture of a military soldier with a straight back, shoulders retracted, tight core and immensely better back health.

Precautions:

All stretches and exercises should initially be supervised by your physical trainer or a trained instructor so as to prevent injuries and to ensure utilising the proper technique.

