Watch: Kiara Advani's high-intensity fitness video will leave you breathless

Exercise plays an important part in the life of celebrities. Bollywood divas often share glimpses from their gym sessions on social media and leave their fans shocked with their rigorous routines. Kiara Advani shared one such video a few days ago, but the one, that has been making headlines now has made our jaws hit the floor. Saying that we got tired after looking at Kiara doing the high-intensity work out would not be wrong.

Kiara's trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi posted the clip that left us breathless. The video shows Kiara and her trainer doing a set that includes exercises not just for her arms and legs, but her entire body. For the outdoor session, the actor wore a black and neon green jacket which she teamed with a pair of black yoga pants. The Kabir Singh actor completed her look with a pair of sneakers while maintaining the all-black vibe. In order to keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a tight ponytail.

Sohrab shared the entire conversation between the actor and him that took place before the two decided to exercise in the garden and mind you, it is a hilarious exchange. The caption read, "Whilst warming up for our workout this evening: Kiara: Soh can we not use weights today and do something outdoors? Me: (smiling in my head) - sure, weather is great, let’s give it a shot - but you sure? (she really doesn’t know what she’s getting herself into). Kiara: yeah, let’s do it! Me: great, let’s do some of the challenge sequences. (sic)"

He continued, "40 mins and a few sequences later: Kiara: Soh let’s go back to the gym and finish off with weights you crazy person! Remind me never to ask you stuff like this again! Me: Mission accomplished! Jokes aside, you did great for your first RFT workout @kiaraaliaadvani! And let’s admit, the weather was awesome! To more of these in the coming weeks! #sohfit #bethebestyou (sic)."

Kiara had recently shared the video that showed the 28-year-old working out with weights, have a look:

Does this not make you want to exercise?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter