Kiara Advani stuns in ruffled Antithesis dress for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar
After wowing us with her vacation fashion from her picturesque Maldives resort, Indoo Ki Jawani actor Kiara Advani is once again treating fans to a stunning new look. The Kabir Singh star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture in a pink one-shoulder dress.
The stunning pink ruffled number features soft ruffles that are perched on a drawstring that goes across the torso, which let's one adjust the ruffles to add or reduce drama from the look. The short number, called the Akoya dress, with it's asymmetrical hemline is a part of the 2020 Resort Wear collection from Antithesis by Amreen Sandhu and is priced at ₹18,000. The Mumbai-based conscious clothing label promises "featuring statement-making high fashion mixed with zero-waste sustainability".
Kiara's look was curated by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, and the Machine actor completed her look with kohl-lined eyes and minimal, dewy make-up, her hair cascading down her back.
The picture shared by the Good Newwz actor is from celebrity fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded 2021 calendar. The photographer also took to his profile and shared several photos and videos from the shoot.
Heaping praises on Advani and the shoot, Ratnani wrote in the comments section, "Absolutely Stunning shoot today." He also posted about Kiara's bamboo leaf shot from last year's calendar revisiting how the "shot literally broke the Internet!"
Of late, Kiara has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos.
(With ANI inputs)
