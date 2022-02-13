Watch out for these warning signs that indicate complications in pregnancy

In order to ensure a safe and healthy birth, every pregnant woman should start taking care of herself as soon as she gets to know about her pregnancy so as to take good care of the baby growing inside her but despite technology and medical science's ability to manage complex health problems, the current maternity care environment has increased risks for healthy women and their babies which could lead to complications in pregnancy. Routine health check-ups, a healthy diet, proper medications and a few precautions is all what you need for a healthy delivery while respecting the simple, natural process and not interfering in any way.

However, pregnant women may sometimes hesitate to call their doctor because they don’t want to seem foolish or bothersome with their questions and concerns when they experience some symptoms. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anubha Singh, Gynecologist and IVF Expert from Shantah IVF Centre at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, shared a list of signs to look for if you have complications.

1. If you are having regular contractions

Occasional contractions are a part of your pregnancy period, especially when you get closer to your due date. Some of these early contractions could be painful but they are not usually regular. If you are having contractions more than six times in an hour, this may be a sign of preterm labour. Let these be known to your doctor or gynaecologist for complete instructions about what to do at home and when to report to the hospital.

2. If your baby has stopped moving

If you are less than 28 weeks pregnant, it’s likely that your baby’s movements are irregular but by 28 weeks, most babies are active enough for their mothers to notice frequent movement in a pattern. At this stage, notice all the movements of your baby in a pattern and if you notice that your baby is moving less than usual or not at all; immediately call your doctor. You may be given instructions to follow at home or you may be advised to go to the hospital for monitoring.

3. If your blood sugar is too high or too low

Many women are diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy. It is very important to monitor your blood sugars and use your insulin as prescribed. There are serious risks during pregnancy for women with all types of diabetes. Gestational diabetes needs to be recognized and treated quickly because it can cause serious health problems for mother and baby. If your blood sugar falls outside the expected ranges, and your regular at-home instructions aren’t helping, talk to your doctor then.

4. If you're bleeding heavily

A small amount of blood discharge is absolutely normal during pregnancy but if you are bleeding as heavily as during the menstrual period or more severe than that, then this could be fatal. Women whose placentas are in an abnormal place should report any signs of bleeding during pregnancy because of the increased danger to both mother and baby with these diagnoses.

5. If you have abrupt severe abdominal pain

Although some abdominal pains in pregnancy are normal from contractions to muscle pain or even constipation makes your belly hurt but if you find yourself in abrupt severe pain, it can be a sign of a uterine rupture which is a medical emergency, endangering the life of both you and your baby.

6. If you feel a flow of runny fluid

Amniotic fluid in which your baby is wrapped is essential to the health of your baby. If your water breaks too soon, there are risks for both you and your baby. For moms, there is a risk of getting a dangerous infection. For babies, there is a risk of impaired growth and development, preterm birth and death. If you feel sudden water flow from your vagina, you should contact your doctor immediately for further procedures.

Other than these, if you have a concern, Dr Anubha Singh recommends that it is always best to call your doctor. Most of the time, your doctor would be able to answer your queries or help you to calm your mind.

