Ways to increase heart age and health

The importance of a preventive lifestyle cannot be overstated especially today when non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart problems are on the rise. Given how conditions like diabetes can be the precursor to heart diseases if not managed on time, it is imperative to ensure lifestyle management and long-term behavior change among patients.

The epidemiological transition being experienced by India has led to an increase in the rate of non-communicable health conditions such as heart disease where people are becoming prone to heart attacks and other issues at a younger age and this is where prevention comes as the best way to increase heart age and health. You are in the driver’s seat when it comes to taking care of your heart.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishal Sehgal, President of Portea Medical, advised, “Make sure your diet is rich in fruits, vegetables and multigrain. All these are rich sources of antioxidants and beneficial for the heart. It is also important to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day. As you near the age of 30, regular health checkups should also become an integral part of your routine. This is where home healthcare companies can come as an enabler. They make it possible to undertake health checks at home, which will ensure that you are able to diagnose any underlying conditions in a timely manner and avoid complications.”

Runam Mehta, CEO at HealthCube, said, “A common lament when a relatively young person suffers from or succumbs to a heart attack is that ‘he seemed perfectly fine’ and here lies our number one challenge in improving heart age. The absence of awareness among the general population about cardiac disease, its causes or even symptoms is, in my opinion, leading to preventable morbidity and mortality.” He recommended, “Regular screening to recognize the possibility of CVD, setting the stage for early detection and averting complications is imperative. Today, we have the technology, POC devices that use AIML to detect a host of illnesses. A 12-lead ECG combined with cardiac inflammatory markers can be used in conjunction with a clinical presentation to detect even a heart attack! The time has come for POC devices to lead the transformation of the healthcare industry.”

Dr Manthan Mehta, Program Head (Hypertension and CV) at Fitterfly, shared, “High blood sugar can damage blood vessels and nerves that control the heart. Similarly, high blood pressure can make the heart work doubly hard, thereby putting pressure on it. With conditions like diabetes, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to management. This is where a technology like Digital therapeutics can prove to be beneficial in tailoring the approach to the management of these conditions specific to every individual. The idea is to keep the associated health conditions under control for better heart health which can then pave the way for overall wellness, and even remission in many cases.”