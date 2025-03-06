Weighing 91 kgs on Jan 1, Sameera Reddy shares video on progress she’s made in her fitness journey so far

Sameera Reddy is a fitness enthusiast and she keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile. Sameera swears by yoga and keeps sharing her routine on Instagram on a regular basis. But now, she is giving weights a shot. Also read | Sameera Reddy celebrates her weight loss with body positivity post, read here Sameera Reddy shared glimpses of her new workout routine.(Instagram/@reddysameera)

On Thursday, Sameera shared a reel compiling her gym workout routine. In the start of the video, Sameera can be seen getting her measurements done in the gym. “90kg and 43-37.5-44 there I said it,” she wrote in the caption.

In the next part of the video, Sameera can be seen taking up several workout routines such as workouts with battle ropes, planks, shoulder workout with cables and more. She can also be seen working out with kettlebell. “So, I decided 2025 is going to be my year, that I'm going to be accountable, because I am now 46 years old, and I've literally tried everything.” Also read | Sameera Reddy recounts her journey of weight loss, shares health tips

Sameera shared the way she is changing her workout routine to get into shape. "So, I'm giving weights a shot. I'm giving nutrition a shot, I'm giving dedication a shot and I'm giving even failure a shot,” she said in the video.

“I woke up this year feeling like crap. I don’t know where and when I let go last year! So, I’m going in for a lifestyle change this year. 2025 is going to a challenge but with determination, nutrition, weight training, yoga and faith, I’ll get there,” Sameera shared in the caption.

Sameera asked her Instagram family to cheer for her as she takes on this year with new zeal, determination and a new workout goal. “Okay, I need you guys to cheer me on. This is not going to be easy but I'm going for it. This journey is to be raw, hardcore, majorly motivational, and sometimes, guys, I may need yours too. Okay, here we go, let's do this,” she said. Also read | 'It's only you against you': Sameera Reddy's fitness mantra is for every day

Here's how the Internet reacted:

In no time, Sameera’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Sameera’s colleague from the film industry Gul Panag dropped by and called her, “You rock star kalakar.” One Instagram user commented, “You goooooooo gurl. We are all here rooting for you. Love you Sam,” while another comment read, “Wishing you all the best!! Look at you go!! Wowwww. Impressed already.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.