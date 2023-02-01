Weight loss: 5 fattening foods combinations you should avoid at all costs

Tasty and healthy can go together and support your weight loss journey but only if you are mindful about the ingredients. Certain foods can slow down your fitness journey and if eaten in combination with other fattening foods, they can almost derail it. Once you know what to eliminate from your food diary, you can include those that work best for your nutritional needs, weight loss and energy levels, and add your own twist to make it delicious. For instance, the way you cook your food can also change its calorie count, so instead of deep frying, go for stir-fry and even better is boiling and steaming. The taste can then be enhanced with a mix of herbs and spices, lemon, honey, dates, dry fruits and other such healthy ingredients. Some of the foods that you shouldn't combine as per nutrition experts are rice and potato, chicken and lentil, and milk and banana. (Also read: Weight loss traps you must avoid from skipping rice to eating only oats)

"With the onset of new year, most of us have made resolutions to lose weight and be a healthier version of ourselves than last year. While we all want to focus on a more healthy diet and a strict exercise regime, we often tend to ignore what we are eating. Unconsciously, we often end up eating some food combinations, which can be a hindrance in our weight loss journey," says Komal Patel, Clinical Nutritionist, Fit India Ambassador & Founder, Diet Studio.

Patel in an interview with HT Digital talked about 5 food combinations that one must avoid if they want to lose weight.

1. Rice and potato

Rice is a high source of carbohydrates, and consuming rice in larger quantities may lead to weight gain. Although rice is easily digestible, one needs to be careful about the quantity of it. Rice, along with potato, is not a healthy combination as both of them can be fattening. Potato is starch-based which, mixed with rice, can be responsible for excessive calorie gain. Individually, having them in small quantities is not harmful to the body.

2. White bread and frozen yogurt

Often, in want of saving time, we grab a sandwich and frozen yogurt as a form of dessert. However, white bread has a high glycemic index which contributes to high blood sugar levels and is also not good if you want to lose weight. Go for multi-grain bread or brown bread, which are more nutritious. Also, frozen yogurts have high sugar content, which can hinder your weight loss process. Opt for yogurts that have natural sweeteners.

3. Chicken and lentil

Sometimes too much protein can mess up your digestion system, which will lead you to unnecessary weight gain without your fault. So, if you want to consume protein-based foods like chicken and daal or lentil, have them in different meals. Try to avoid having them together, as it can make you feel bloated and lead to indigestion.

4. Processed snacks with beverages

It is a common habit to have some kind of snack with tea or coffee. This combination can not only lead to acidity, but highly processed snacks like biscuits, cookies, and savories are high in sugar and preservatives, which are damaging to your body weight. Also, some of these snacks are deeply fried, which will result in excessive weight gain over a period of time.

5. Milk and banana

Milk and banana are two excellent foods that have amazing nutritional benefits. However, consuming them together not only kills their nutritious quotient but also makes you gain weight. So, it is best to give a gap of at least 20-30 minutes if you want to consume both.

Keep in mind these food combinations that can make you gain weight.

