Weight management expert shares 5 everyday drinks that naturally boost your Vitamin C intake

Vitamin C is a beneficial nutrient that helps keep the level of immunity steady, as well as the production of collagen, wound healing, iron absorption, and skin health. It is necessary to continually consume large quantities of it through food or drinks due to the fact that it cannot be synthesised or stored in high concentrations in the human body. Supplements exist, more often than not; however, it is also feasible to carefully select numerous drinks you normally consume that naturally provide you with a good amount of Vitamin C throughout the day, as part of a well-balanced diet. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, world record holder, dietitian and weight management expert, shared drinks that can help you boost vitamin C naturally.

These five everyday drinks can help you meet your Vitamin C needs naturally. (Unsplash)

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1. Fresh orange juice

Dr Pratyaksha highlighted that one of the top and well-known natural sources of Vitamin C is freshly squeezed orange juice. A single glass can contribute significantly to daily needs. It has antioxidants that assist in defending against oxidative stress. Visit the juice sections of stores that offer freshly squeezed juices, which are rich in nutrients without added sugars.

Orange juice has antioxidants that assist in defending against oxidative stress.

2. Amla (Indian Gooseberry ) juice

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{{^usCountry}} Diluted fresh amla juice can aid in enhancing the immune system and general well-being. It additionally contains plant compounds that provide even more antioxidant benefits. The taste of amla is strong and tangy; if so, it can be mixed with water and black salt to taste. 3. Lemon water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diluted fresh amla juice can aid in enhancing the immune system and general well-being. It additionally contains plant compounds that provide even more antioxidant benefits. The taste of amla is strong and tangy; if so, it can be mixed with water and black salt to taste. 3. Lemon water {{/usCountry}}

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“Drinking a glass of lemon water first thing in the morning is an easy way to ensure yourself a lemon boost of Vitamin C,” said Dr Pratyaksha. It wouldn't necessarily be enough on its own, but frequent use will help contribute to your daily intake and boost water levels, too. Try not to add too much sugar so that it will also be healthier.

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Kiwi, strawberries, and other berries are kind of naturally high in Vitamin C.

4. Guava smoothie

Dr Pratyaksha highlighted that guava has a higher Vitamin C content than several citrus fruits. A fresh guava smoothie made with yoghurt or milk without added sugar provides you with Vitamin C, fiber, protein, and other beneficial nutrients. It can also make a great afternoon or post-workout beverage.

5. Kiwifruit smoothie with some blueberries and green berries

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According to Dr Pratyaksha, Kiwi, strawberries, and other berries are kind of naturally high in Vitamin C. When you blend them up with plain yoghurt or a plant-based milk you get a really tasty nutrient rich smoothie, it’s sort of like a quick boost with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that fit into a healthy routine

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.