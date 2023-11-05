In the constantly evolving realm of skincare, a novel trend is gaining momentum – derma hacking, which is touted as a revolutionary approach for attaining impeccable skin and involves the use of innovative techniques and tools to rejuvenate and improve the skin's appearance. While its promises are captivating, the pressing inquiry endures: does derma hacking genuinely ensure the safety of your skin? What is derma hacking? Is it safe for your skin? Skincare expert on safety concerns (Photo by Juliana Stein on Pexels)

What is derma-hacking?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varshani, Founder and Dermatologist at The Glow Clinic in Bangalore, answered, "Derma hacking, also known as "skin hacking" or "skinning", involves the use of various techniques to manipulate or "hack" the skin's natural processes. This approach is aimed at addressing a wide range of skin concerns, including acne scars, wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven texture. Derma hacking encompasses a spectrum of methods, from DIY treatments at home to more advanced procedures performed by trained professionals."

She explained, “From bio-remodeling and laser treatments to chemical peels and personalised skincare regimens, the concept revolves around the notion that strategic interventions can stimulate collagen production, accelerate cell turnover, and address various skin concerns, such as acne scars, wrinkles and uneven texture. At the heart of derma hacking lies the synergy between technology and skincare expertise. Dermatologists and skincare professionals employ cutting-edge procedures like Profhilo to target specific skin issues. Profhilo, often hailed as a groundbreaking bio-remodeling treatment, represents the latest innovation in combating the effects of aging, such as sagging, laxity and crepey skin.”

Highlighting that as we age, our skin experiences a decline in natural substances like collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, she said, “Notably, hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring element found in our skin, joints, and connective tissues. It boasts an extraordinary ability to retain moisture, up to 1000 times its weight, while simultaneously aiding collagen production. Infused with an ultra-concentrated Hyaluronic acid formulation, Profhilo takes a unique approach. It acts as an internal moisturiser, replenishing the skin's hydration from within and instigating the generation of elastin and collagen. This transformative treatment isn't limited to a specific area; its applications span the face, neck, décolletage, and even the backs of hands. Profhilo’s potential lies in its comprehensive approach to rejuvenation – it represents a journey towards not only a more youthful appearance but also a rekindled sense of self-assured confidence.”

Such aesthetic approaches aim to provide quicker and more noticeable results compared to traditional skincare routines. Their overarching goal is to harness science to unlock the skin's potential for rejuvenation and transformation.

The safety question

While the promise of youthful, radiant skin is undoubtedly enticing, the safety of derma hacking is a legitimate concern. Dr Varshani asserted, “It's a path that should be tread with caution. While some techniques can deliver impressive results, the safety of your skin should always be the top priority. The level of safety largely depends on the method chosen, the expertise of the person performing the procedure, and the precautions taken. Professional derma hacking procedures performed by trained dermatologists or licensed skincare practitioners are generally safer than attempting DIY treatments at home.”

She elaboarted, “Professionals have the knowledge and experience to tailor treatments to individual skin types and concerns, minimizing the risk of complications. Improper derma hacking procedures, especially when performed by untrained individuals, can lead to adverse effects such as infection, scarring, hyperpigmentation, and even worsening of existing skin conditions. Furthermore, post-treatment care plays a pivotal role in determining the overall safety and success of derma hacking. Proper skincare routines, sun protection, and adherence to aftercare guidelines provided by professionals are essential to prevent complications and maintain the desired results.”

The skincare expert concluded, “Derma hacking presents an intriguing blend of scientific innovation and skincare prowess. It offers the potential to transform the way we approach skincare concerns and unlock radiant skin. As the allure of cutting-edge skincare draws more individuals toward derma hacking, it is crucial to approach this trend with cautious optimism. By understanding the techniques, seeking qualified dermatologist, and committing to post-treatment care, individuals can navigate the realm of derma hacking with the goal of achieving skin that is not just beautiful, but also healthy and safe.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!