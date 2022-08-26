What is R.A.I.N meditation? Expert shares insights

RAIN is an acronym for a four-step meditation process. It is a wonderful meditation to use whenever you are aware of anxiety, restlessness, frustration, or anger. It’s also a direct way to work with ego states. Many psychologists have adapted and expanded on RAIN, including Tara Brach, the author of Radical Compassion. According to Tara Brach, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people said that RAIN saved their life. In the moments of uncertainty, when they would just pause, let it be, and breathe with it for a little bit, RAIN increased the feelings of confidence that they can handle what was going on.” Numerous advantages can come from meditation. A brief session of the meditation can be beneficial when you're feeling off-balance and need to regain your composure.

"If you would like to practice this as you read, start with a low-trigger feeling or event (something you’d call a 2 or 3 on a scale of 1-10) so that you have a low enough degree of activation to support your ability to learn the structure. Begin by placing your hand on your heart. This gesture is an offering from yourself, to yourself. This is a somatic practice of “gentle hands” which serves to calm your sympathetic nervous system. The warmth of your hand also helps you to come more deeply into awareness and sensation in your body," says Jordan Dann, Psychoanalyst and Relationship Coach in her recent Instagram post. She further explained RAIN meditation in detail. (Also read: Meditation guide: 7 simple steps to meditate for beginners )

R is for recognise

This step is the root of understanding. Begin by noticing the sensations in your body and naming the thoughts you are having. You might track your awareness by saying to yourself: "I notice my chest is tight. I'm feeling anxious. I notice I'm telling myself that I'm going to get in trouble for not responding to the group text right away."

A is for allow

Allow and accept the sensations, thoughts, and feelings that are present. This step creates the ground for love. The adult part of yourself can say out loud, to the younger part of you: "I am listening to you." or "I am here with you."

I is for investigate

This step of the process deepens your understanding. Have your addiction self as your younger self "What are you needing?" The answer might be a hug, a few deep breaths, or to tell your younger part: "It's going to be okay."

N is for nurture

During this step, you may discover a nurturing action that your younger self is needing. The nurturing is already happening in the act of connecting with your younger self and pausing to respond to your feeling. Or the gesture or action might have come as a response from you asking what you need in the preceding step.

Gentle Compassion

After the rain comes gentle compassion. Bring your awareness to the freedom and space that is available to you as you expand beyond your previous identification with the younger part of you and make room for more of you.

