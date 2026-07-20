Why do infections rise in monsoon? Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta explains and shares simple preventive measures

It is a common observation that seasonal infections are on the rise every monsoon season. But why is it so? In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta explained the reasons and shared ways in which one can keep themselves safe.

Risk of infections are generally high in monsoon. (Pexel)

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During monsoon, the danger of diseases brought on by bacteria, viruses, and insects is great. According to Dr Dutta, this is because the ideal conditions for the growth and transmission of germs are created during the rainy season, with situations like floods and waterlogging being the reality in many parts of the country.

“Diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya are spread by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water,” he stated. “Contaminated food and water can increase the likelihood of developing gastroenteritis, typhoid fever and hepatitis A. Also, high humidity levels lead to the growth of fungus or bacteria and thus cause more skin diseases.”

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{{^usCountry}} The doctor pointed out that individuals are more likely to remain indoors in crowded places during the rainy season. This allows the virus to spread from person-to-person. Therefore, infections such as cold, flu and viral fever are more likely to spread rapidly. Simple steps to protect oneself during monsoon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doctor pointed out that individuals are more likely to remain indoors in crowded places during the rainy season. This allows the virus to spread from person-to-person. Therefore, infections such as cold, flu and viral fever are more likely to spread rapidly. Simple steps to protect oneself during monsoon {{/usCountry}}

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Washing hands with soap is a simple way to avoid diseases.

While the risk is high, there are simple steps that one can take to protect themselves during the monsoon, shared Dr Dutta. They are listed as follows.

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water, especially after using the restroom and before eating.

Only eat fresh foods and drink clean, filtered, or boiled water. Avoid unprotected food that may be infected, such as roadside cut fruits and raw salads.

Keep your surroundings clean and try to ensure that there is no standing water near the house.

Avoid insect bites by using insect repellents, netting, particularly during early morning and evening and wearing full-sleeved clothing.

If shoes or clothing get wet in the rain, change into dry shoes or clothes to reduce the risk of fungal skin infections.

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“People with diabetes, asthma, heart disease, chronic lung disease, weakened immune system, young children or older adults are at a higher risk for complications related to an infection and should take special care to prevent infection,” noted the doctor.

When should one consult a doctor?

Many minor viral infections can be helped by resting, drinking fluids and eating a healthy diet, Dr Dutta pointed out. In any case, one should avoid self-medicating and taking antibiotics without consulting a doctor, as it would not help in the case of a viral infection and instead increase the body's antibiotic resistance.

“Seek medical attention immediately if you have a fever lasting more than two days, intense pain, ongoing vomiting, trouble breathing, less urination, bleeding or weakness,” noted Dr Dutta. “If a disease can be detected early, the health care provider can identify the specific cause of the disease and can begin appropriate treatment before complications occur.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta, MBBS, MD (Medicine), MD (Geriatric medicine), is the director of Internal Medicine and Respiratory Services at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital.